Agent opens up on Orlando Pirates forward Oswin Appollis' journey of 'rejections' to make Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup squad - 'Ah, not good enough'
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The struggle behind the rise
Orlando Pirates forward Oswin Appollis' agent, Lance Davids, has opened up on the rejections they had after the now 24-year-old went AWOL at former club SuperSport United and was without a club for a year.
It is a remarkable turnaround for a player who, just four years ago, was nowhere near the national team picture due to off-the-field issues that threatened to derail his promising career.
The Bishop Lavis native has been candid about his past, admitting in a Pirates documentary that he was heavily influenced by peer pressure and the lure of fame.
He confessed to making "reckless decisions with money" before deciding to go AWOL during his time at SuperSport United.
The attacker returned home to Cape Town and very nearly called time on his professional football journey before reality eventually set in.
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Facing constant rejection
The path back to the top was littered with obstacles, as Davids revealed that many clubs were unwilling to take a chance on the talented but troubled youngster.
"Do you know how many rejections Appollis had before going to Callies? Ex-players as coaches, owners, 'Ah, not good enough'. Cape Town City, they rejected him, 'Not good enough' he was on trial at a Diski level, at those clubs coaches don't make decisions," Davids shared on 947's MSW.
Eventually, it was his former coach at SuperSport, Kwanele Kopo, who provided the lifeline Appollis desperately needed.
Davids credited Kopo for looking past the history and seeing the potential that remained.
"What happened to Oswin three, four years ago, what I know…he had to go to Pretoria Callies, what he did at Callies, when I saw the hunger, 25 people watching you, NFD level, then he went to Polokwane, you could see he wanted it more," the agent explained.
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Finding a home at Orlando Pirates
Since making the move to the Buccaneers, Appollis has flourished, becoming one of the most exciting attackers in the Betway Premiership.
His representative believes the move to Soweto was the perfect catalyst for his current form, noting the player's increased maturity and drive to succeed at the highest level of South African football.
"And of course the stumbling blocks, not being released and he wanted to move on and boom he made the move, I still think it was the right move for him, he has fitted in like a glove at Pirates, you can just see he wants more.
"He's enjoying it, he's getting the freedom. He's hungry," Davids added when discussing the player's recent trajectory and his seamless integration into the Pirates squad.
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Bafana Bafana and the World Cup dream
The crowning achievement of this comeback story is Appollis' inclusion in Hugo Broos' squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
For Davids, seeing his client selected for the global showpiece was the ultimate validation of their hard work.
The forward has already established himself as a regular international, boasting an impressive record of 26 Bafana Bafana caps, with eight goals and eight assists to his name.
The journey from being "not good enough" for developmental trials to becoming a World Cup-bound star is a narrative that highlights just how far the Pirates man has come since his darkest days of unemployment and uncertainty.