Agent opens up on Orlando Pirates forward Oswin Appollis' journey of 'rejections' to make Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup squad - 'Ah, not good enough'

Orlando Pirates forward Oswin Appollis' agent, Lance Davids, has opened up on the rejections they had after the now 24-year-old went AWOL at former club SuperSport United and was without a club for a year.

It is a remarkable turnaround for a player who, just four years ago, was nowhere near the national team picture due to off-the-field issues that threatened to derail his promising career.

The Bishop Lavis native has been candid about his past, admitting in a Pirates documentary that he was heavily influenced by peer pressure and the lure of fame.

He confessed to making "reckless decisions with money" before deciding to go AWOL during his time at SuperSport United.

The attacker returned home to Cape Town and very nearly called time on his professional football journey before reality eventually set in.