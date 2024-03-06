Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Agent issues update on Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi's Chloorkop future with new contract negotiations underway

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedRhulani MokwenaSteve KomphelaPitso John Mosimane

Mike Makaab, the agent of Manqoba Mngqithi, has opened up on what the future holds for the Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mngqithi is Downs assistant coach
  • There have been rumours he could leave Masandawana
  • But his agent clears the air

Editors' Picks