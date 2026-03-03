Agent dismisses Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala 'ill discipline' rumours behind their Soweto Derby no show - 'These young players are hurting'

“Absolutely no truth at all [in those rumours]. I can tell you that Mfundo Vilakazi picked up a knock, a small knock. I’ve personally seen the doctor’s report," the players' agent Mike Makaab said in his interview with Gagasi FM.

“Mfundo and I were on a call this morning, he called me in actual fact just to tell me about the results, it’s not serious.

“In terms of Mduduzi Shabalala, you heard what coach Kaze said; he said it was a tactical decision. So I can tell you that wherever that report has come from, it’s totally unsubstantiated, and it saddens me.

“Because you've got to be careful when you make statements like that. The minute you make statements like that, you start allowing the public to question the commitment of these youngsters," he added.