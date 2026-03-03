Agent dismisses Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala 'ill discipline' rumours behind their Soweto Derby no show - 'These young players are hurting'
Speculation
Fans in South Africa have been speculating on why Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi were absent in the Soweto derby loss to Orlando Pirates.
Kaizer Chiefs struggled to form any meaningful chances as their traditional rivals dominated from the first to the final whistle.
Tactical decision by coaches
In his post-match interview, coach Cedric Kaze explained why the two did not make the matchday squad.
“Mfundo was injured in the game against Stellenbosch, and [on Saturday] he got assessed and couldn’t feature in the game, unfortunately as well,” he said after the game.
“About Shabalala, it was a technical decision."
Was it all about indiscipline?
“Absolutely no truth at all [in those rumours]. I can tell you that Mfundo Vilakazi picked up a knock, a small knock. I’ve personally seen the doctor’s report," the players' agent Mike Makaab said in his interview with Gagasi FM.
“Mfundo and I were on a call this morning, he called me in actual fact just to tell me about the results, it’s not serious.
“In terms of Mduduzi Shabalala, you heard what coach Kaze said; he said it was a tactical decision. So I can tell you that wherever that report has come from, it’s totally unsubstantiated, and it saddens me.
“Because you've got to be careful when you make statements like that. The minute you make statements like that, you start allowing the public to question the commitment of these youngsters," he added.
They are hurting
Makaab further assured his clients that just like all those associated with Kaizer Chiefs are heartbroken by the loss.
“And these young players are hurting as much as anybody is hurting, let me tell you, in terms of the defeat over the weekend," he stated.
Amakhosi hope to bounce back on Tuesday against Richards Bay, but it is not yet clear whether the two players have been included in the squad.