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Kobamelo Kodisang, November 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Agent confirms Kobamelo Kodisang's exit from Mamelodi Sundowns - 'He is free to join any club of his choice'

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The South African star has officially brought his tenure at Masandawana to an end after the club agreed to a mutual termination of his contract. The highly rated winger is now searching for a new home as a free agent following a challenging spell with the African champions.

  • Kobamelo Kodisang, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Free agency beckons for Kodisang

    The curtain has fallen on Kobamelo Kodisang’s time at Mamelodi Sundowns, with the club reaching an agreement to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

    The former South African youth international is now officially a free agent, ending a two-year association with the Pretoria-based giants that began when he arrived from Portuguese outfit Moreirense FC in July 2024.

    Confirming the player's departure, his representative Mike Makaab of Prosport International revealed that the split was handled professionally by both parties.

    The agent noted that the paperwork was completed before the transfer deadline, granting the player the flexibility to sign for a new team outside the standard window.

    Makaab stated: "Yes, Kobamelo Kodisang is free to join any club of his choice. He has left Sundowns amicably," the agent said, as per FARPost.



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  • Kobamelo Kodisang, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Struggles for consistency at Chloorkop

    Kodisang’s journey at Sundowns was frequently interrupted by a combination of injury setbacks and the intense competition for places within the star-studded squad.

    During his debut campaign with Masandawana, the winger managed to make just 13 appearances across all competitions.

    Looking for more regular minutes, the player spent time away from the club last season.

    He initially secured a loan move back to Portugal with AVS Futebol SAD, but the stint was cut short as he returned to South African shores halfway through the campaign.

    A subsequent loan move to Stellenbosch FC followed, where he reunited with his former mentor Gavin Hunt.

  • Arthur Sales and Kobamelo Kodisang, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    Makaab on the next chapter

    With the news of his exit now public, focus shifts to where the former Bidvest Wits star will land next.

    Because the termination occurred while the registration window was still active, Kodisang holds the valuable status of a free agent who can be registered immediately by a new employer.

    The agent emphasised that there is no immediate rush to put pen to paper, despite the interest that naturally follows a player of Kodisang's pedigree.

    Speaking on the strategy for the coming weeks, Makaab said, “With the next move, we will wait a bit until the dust settles to make a decision because he got his clearance before the transfer window closed. So he can join a new club anytime."

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  • Kobamelo Kodisang, AVS Futebol SAD, July 2025AVS Futebol SAD

    What lies ahead for the winger

    Kodisang remains one of the most technically gifted wide players in South African football, and his availability on a free transfer is likely to alert several top-flight scouts.

    Having gained experience in Europe and at the highest level of African club football with Sundowns, he offers a unique profile for teams looking to bolster their attacking options.

    The departure marks a significant moment for Sundowns as they continue to refine their squad for the current campaign.

    For Kodisang, the priority will be getting back onto the field and proving that the talent that took him to Portugal remains intact.

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