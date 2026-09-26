Backpage
Agent confirms Kobamelo Kodisang's exit from Mamelodi Sundowns - 'He is free to join any club of his choice'
- Backpage
Free agency beckons for Kodisang
The curtain has fallen on Kobamelo Kodisang’s time at Mamelodi Sundowns, with the club reaching an agreement to terminate his contract by mutual consent.
The former South African youth international is now officially a free agent, ending a two-year association with the Pretoria-based giants that began when he arrived from Portuguese outfit Moreirense FC in July 2024.
Confirming the player's departure, his representative Mike Makaab of Prosport International revealed that the split was handled professionally by both parties.
The agent noted that the paperwork was completed before the transfer deadline, granting the player the flexibility to sign for a new team outside the standard window.
Makaab stated: "Yes, Kobamelo Kodisang is free to join any club of his choice. He has left Sundowns amicably," the agent said, as per FARPost.
- Backpage
Struggles for consistency at Chloorkop
Kodisang’s journey at Sundowns was frequently interrupted by a combination of injury setbacks and the intense competition for places within the star-studded squad.
During his debut campaign with Masandawana, the winger managed to make just 13 appearances across all competitions.
Looking for more regular minutes, the player spent time away from the club last season.
He initially secured a loan move back to Portugal with AVS Futebol SAD, but the stint was cut short as he returned to South African shores halfway through the campaign.
A subsequent loan move to Stellenbosch FC followed, where he reunited with his former mentor Gavin Hunt.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Makaab on the next chapter
With the news of his exit now public, focus shifts to where the former Bidvest Wits star will land next.
Because the termination occurred while the registration window was still active, Kodisang holds the valuable status of a free agent who can be registered immediately by a new employer.
The agent emphasised that there is no immediate rush to put pen to paper, despite the interest that naturally follows a player of Kodisang's pedigree.
Speaking on the strategy for the coming weeks, Makaab said, “With the next move, we will wait a bit until the dust settles to make a decision because he got his clearance before the transfer window closed. So he can join a new club anytime."
- AVS Futebol SAD
What lies ahead for the winger
Kodisang remains one of the most technically gifted wide players in South African football, and his availability on a free transfer is likely to alert several top-flight scouts.
Having gained experience in Europe and at the highest level of African club football with Sundowns, he offers a unique profile for teams looking to bolster their attacking options.
The departure marks a significant moment for Sundowns as they continue to refine their squad for the current campaign.
For Kodisang, the priority will be getting back onto the field and proving that the talent that took him to Portugal remains intact.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting