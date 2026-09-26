Agent confirms Kobamelo Kodisang's exit from Mamelodi Sundowns - 'He is free to join any club of his choice'

The curtain has fallen on Kobamelo Kodisang’s time at Mamelodi Sundowns, with the club reaching an agreement to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The former South African youth international is now officially a free agent, ending a two-year association with the Pretoria-based giants that began when he arrived from Portuguese outfit Moreirense FC in July 2024.

Confirming the player's departure, his representative Mike Makaab of Prosport International revealed that the split was handled professionally by both parties.

The agent noted that the paperwork was completed before the transfer deadline, granting the player the flexibility to sign for a new team outside the standard window.

Makaab stated: "Yes, Kobamelo Kodisang is free to join any club of his choice. He has left Sundowns amicably," the agent said, as per FARPost.







