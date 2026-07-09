Agent confirms interest in out-of-favour Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Maseko following impressive FIFA World Cup performance: 'I won't disclose teams or territories at this stage'

Thapelo Maseko has suddenly become one of the most talked-about South African talents on the market.

The winger, who found game time hard to come by at Mamelodi Sundowns recently, silenced his doubters by playing a pivotal role in Bafana Bafana's historic run to the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

His standout moment came against South Korea, where his clinical finishing and explosive pace helped the national team secure a knockout berth for the first time in history.

That performance has reportedly caught the eye of scouts from across the globe, leading to questions about whether he will remain in the Premier Soccer League or seek a permanent move abroad.