Agent confirms interest in out-of-favour Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Maseko following impressive FIFA World Cup performance: 'I won't disclose teams or territories at this stage'
- AFP
World Cup heroics spark global interest
Thapelo Maseko has suddenly become one of the most talked-about South African talents on the market.
The winger, who found game time hard to come by at Mamelodi Sundowns recently, silenced his doubters by playing a pivotal role in Bafana Bafana's historic run to the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.
His standout moment came against South Korea, where his clinical finishing and explosive pace helped the national team secure a knockout berth for the first time in history.
That performance has reportedly caught the eye of scouts from across the globe, leading to questions about whether he will remain in the Premier Soccer League or seek a permanent move abroad.
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Agent confirms growing list of suitors
The player's representative, Glyn Binkin, has addressed the mounting speculation regarding the winger's future.
While Binkin admitted that the phone hasn't stopped ringing, he was quick to remind potential suitors that Sundowns still hold all the cards when it comes to the player's registration.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Binkin clarified the legal standing of his client.
"There has been interest in Thapelo, but as you know, he is under contract to Sundowns for a further two years.
"So any interested party needs to engage with Sundowns in this regard," Binkin stated, placing the ball firmly in the Brazilians' court.
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Secrecy over potential destinations
Despite the confirmation of interest, Binkin is keeping his cards close to his chest.
The agent refused to name the specific clubs or even the leagues that have made enquiries, citing the need for professional discretion while Maseko remains a registered Sundowns player.
Explaining his stance, Binkin added: "I'm sorry, I can't and won't disclose teams or territories at this stage.
"The player remains under contract to Sundowns, and it would be unfair to disclose such information when no deal is in place as yet."
This suggests that while conversations are happening, no official bid has been accepted by the Chloorkop hierarchy.
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European experience and future outlook
Maseko is no stranger to football outside of South Africa, having spent the latter half of the previous campaign on loan at Cypriot outfit AEL Limassol.
That stint in Europe appears to have matured the youngster, providing him with the tactical discipline that was evident during his World Cup appearances under Hugo Broos.
Whether Mamelodi Sundowns decide to integrate him back into their starting XI or cash in on his rising valuation remains to be seen.
With two years left on his deal, the reigning South African champions are in a strong position to demand a significant transfer fee for a player who has proven he can deliver on the grandest stage of all.
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