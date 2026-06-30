Agent clears air on Sipho Mbule's surprise move to Iraqi side Zakho SC after Orlando Pirates exit: 'We had an enormous amount of interest from outside of South Africa'
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A surprise destination for the Master Chef
The football world was left stunned when Bafana Bafana international Sipho Mbule was officially unveiled by Iraqi top-flight club Zakho SC over the weekend.
Joining as a free agent, the move comes on the back of a sudden departure from Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, ending a stay in Soweto that promised much but ultimately fizzled out.
Prosport International CEO Mike Makaab has now stepped forward to provide clarity on the decision-making process.
Despite the perception that the move was out of the blue, Makaab revealed that Mbule was a man in demand, specifically noting that the player turned down concrete interest from established clubs in North Africa to pursue this unique opportunity.
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Makaab breaks down the Iraq decision
"We had an enormous amount of interest in Sipho Mbule outside of South Africa, particularly in North Africa," Makaab told FARPost when discussing the player's options.
"But it was Zakho who made their intentions clear from the start. They viewed Sipho as a marquee signing who could add immense value to their squad."
The veteran agent highlighted that the Iraqi side's persistence was the deciding factor in the 28-year-old's career path.
"The first discussions took place about three to four weeks ago.
"They submitted a written offer last week, and after carefully considering all the options on the table, Sipho elected to accept this particular deal," Makaab added, confirming that the player was central to the final choice.
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The rise and fall at Orlando Pirates
Mbule’s tenure with the Buccaneers was a classic season of two halves.
Arriving in July 2025 on an initial one-year deal with an extension option, the former SuperSport United star initially looked like the signing of the season.
Under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Mbule was the engine room anchor that propelled Pirates to a domestic double, lifting both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout Cup.
However, the honeymoon period ended abruptly in the second half of the season.
The midfielder fell down the pecking order as the technical team opted for different tactical combinations, leading to a significant reduction in his minutes.
By the time the curtain fell on the season, Mbule had made 23 appearances and scored just once, prompting Pirates management to decline his two-year extension option.
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Seeking a clean slate abroad
The move to Zakho SC represents more than just a new contract for Mbule; it is a chance to move away from the off-field narratives that have followed him in South Africa.
Often criticised for his discipline and fitness in the past, a stint in the Iraqi Stars League offers a controlled environment to focus purely on his football and rediscover the form that once made him the most coveted midfielder in the country.
With the transfer completed rapidly once the formal paperwork was presented, Mbule is now tasked with proving his worth in a league known for its physicality and passionate support.
If he can replicate his early Pirates form, the "Master Chef" might just find that Iraq is the perfect kitchen to cook up a career revival away from the spotlight of the South African media.