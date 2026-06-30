Agent clears air on Sipho Mbule's surprise move to Iraqi side Zakho SC after Orlando Pirates exit: 'We had an enormous amount of interest from outside of South Africa'

The football world was left stunned when Bafana Bafana international Sipho Mbule was officially unveiled by Iraqi top-flight club Zakho SC over the weekend.

Joining as a free agent, the move comes on the back of a sudden departure from Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, ending a stay in Soweto that promised much but ultimately fizzled out.

Prosport International CEO Mike Makaab has now stepped forward to provide clarity on the decision-making process.

Despite the perception that the move was out of the blue, Makaab revealed that Mbule was a man in demand, specifically noting that the player turned down concrete interest from established clubs in North Africa to pursue this unique opportunity.