Agent admits Themba Zwane thought his Mamelodi Sundowns career was over before new contract was signed: 'He was honest and brutal about it'
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A legend in limbo
Jazzman Mahlakgane, the representative of the veteran midfielder, has revealed just how close Zwane came to a potential exit before eventually putting pen to paper on a new one-year extension.
The 36-year-old, who has been a pillar of the Sundowns midfield since joining from Vardos in 2011, reportedly struggled with the prospect that his time at the top might be coming to a conclusion.
Mahlakgane admitted that the negotiations were far from straightforward, despite Zwane's status.
"I think at some point he thought this was over, and I literally got to a point where I said, 'Okay, I know for a fact that the team values you as a player' to assure him that all would be well," the agent told Soccer Laduma.
It appears the lack of immediate clarity from the club had the Tembisa-born star fearing the worst as his previous deal ticked toward its expiration.
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The fear of the unknown
The veteran midfielder’s anxiety was compounded by seeing other club legends phased out in a similar fashion over the years.
This led to a vulnerable period for the fan-favourite, who has amassed nearly 450 appearances for the reigning CAF Champions League winners. Mahlakgane had to step in with strong assurances to keep his client’s focus on the pitch during the height of the uncertainty.
The agent recounted their private conversations, saying: "He started sort of saying, 'Hey, I've seen other players, this happened to them,' and I told him that I would put my neck on the block that he would have a new contract and he would go to the World Cup.
"Both these things happened, but I must say it wasn't easy [to get the new deal over the line]."
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Honesty after continental glory
Zwane’s own comments in the media previously hinted at this internal struggle.
Even after lifting the CAF Champions League trophy, the midfielder was unable to give the Masandawana faithful any guarantees about his continued presence in the squad.
His agent confirmed that these public admissions were a raw reflection of the situation behind the scenes at the time.
Referring to that period of doubt, Mahlakgane noted, "In fact, it's public knowledge that when they came back from winning the CAF Champions League, he was asked about the contract, and his response was, 'I'm not so sure.'
"He was honest and brutal about it, but I gave him an assurance that I was talking to the club and I was not getting the sense that the horse had bolted.
"So I was getting the sense that there's still a chance, and in the end, we got it done."
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Future-proofing a Sundowns icon
Despite managing injuries and a reduced role in the starting XI last season—where he featured 23 times, often as a substitute—Mahlakgane believes Zwane still has plenty of mileage left.
The agent pointed to the player’s disciplined lifestyle as the reason he can continue to defy his age and contribute at the highest level of South African football for years to come.
"I can only be grateful more than anything for him to still be at that level.
"So, from a manager's point of view, you also want to have the record-breaking age that he played until a certain age," Mahlakgane added.
"Because of his great lifestyle—the family man that he is and the effort he gives every time he's on the pitch- I see him playing much longer.
"The element that he brings onto the pitch that not too many players can bring, which is a fact you know, so those elements you're going to find very hard for the generations to come from the type of player that he is."