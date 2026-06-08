Agent admits Themba Zwane thought his Mamelodi Sundowns career was over before new contract was signed: 'He was honest and brutal about it'

Jazzman Mahlakgane, the representative of the veteran midfielder, has revealed just how close Zwane came to a potential exit before eventually putting pen to paper on a new one-year extension.

The 36-year-old, who has been a pillar of the Sundowns midfield since joining from Vardos in 2011, reportedly struggled with the prospect that his time at the top might be coming to a conclusion.

Mahlakgane admitted that the negotiations were far from straightforward, despite Zwane's status.

"I think at some point he thought this was over, and I literally got to a point where I said, 'Okay, I know for a fact that the team values you as a player' to assure him that all would be well," the agent told Soccer Laduma.

It appears the lack of immediate clarity from the club had the Tembisa-born star fearing the worst as his previous deal ticked toward its expiration.