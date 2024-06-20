Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Mamelodi SundownsAfrican Football League
Michael Madyira

Agent addresses rumours about Abdelmounaim Boutouil's Mamelodi Sundowns departure

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaAbdelmounaim Boutouil

The Moroccan has spent two seasons at Chloorkop but has had limited game time which fuelled speculation about his future.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Boutouil joined Downs in July 2022
  • He has struggled for game time
  • His agent talks about the player's future
Article continues below