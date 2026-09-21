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After the break, AC Milan face a fiery October: Sassuolo, Salzburg, Atalanta, Bournemouth, Udinese, Bologna, Inter

AC Milan

The degree of difficulty increases for Amorim’s AC Milan: after the international break, a packed fixture list with four away games in seven matches

After the win over Lecce, AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale moved quickly to back Amorim and the team: "They were among the best 90 minutes of football we have seen. I want to congratulate Ruben and our players for continuing to fight in these opening matches before the international break. It should not escape anyone that a new coach, with a new style of play and new players, will need time to find the right understanding. And I thank our fans for supporting us during this transition phase, as we try to put things right and restore AC Milan to their winning tradition".


That time, though, is not on the Portuguese coach's side. Once the break ends, AC Milan face a punishing run of fixtures, with as many as seven matches in October alone.

  • The fixtures

     After the break, AC Milan face a searing October: it starts on the 11th with a trip to the Mapei Stadium to take on Sassuolo, opponents who have often caused the Rossoneri problems. Four days later comes a European clash away to Salzburg that Milan simply cannot afford to get wrong, while three days after that Sarri's Atalanta arrive at San Siro.


    Then, on 22 October, another European assignment takes them away from San Siro, on the road at Bornemouth, while on the 25th they face the daunting trip to the Blue Energy Stadium to meet Udinese. A midweek meeting with Bologna follows at San Siro on 28 October before the big date on 31 October, the derby against Chivu's Inter.

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