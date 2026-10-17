Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Orlando Pirates CCL Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Africans Stars 0-1 Orlando Pirates: 'Favouring Yanela Mbuthuma over Boitumelo Radiopane will cost us; they're playing nonsense, won't win anything this season; far from Mamelodi Sundowns level in the CAF Champions League'

African Stars vs Orlando Pirates
CAF Champions League Qualification
African Stars
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
S. Pedersen
B. Radiopane
Y. Mbuthuma
Orlando Pirates vs African Stars
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League

The Soweto giants visited the Namibian side in Botswana in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round. The Sea Robbers secured a hard-fought win with a strike from a Bafana Bafana star.

Orlando Pirates claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over African Stars in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on Saturday.

Pirates visited the Samba Boys at the Botswana National Stadium after the Namibian side decided to host the match in Gaborone, as they don’t have a stadium that meets the standards for hosting CAF matches.

Pirates had a bright start to the match, after creating several chances which they could not convert. Yanela Mbuthuma had two golden opportunities to give the away side a lead, but he failed to find the back of the net.

The match went into the half-time break deadlocked at goalless, with Pirates having it all to do in the second half to secure a win away from home.

Pirates scored the goal in the 75th minute from Tshepang Moremi to take a one-goal advantage going into the second leg next weekend.



  • Yanela Mbuthuma Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Radiopane benched for Mbuthuma

    This thing of coaching favouring Yanela Mbuthuma over Boitumelo Radiopane will cost us-Kenny Molapo

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates playing nonsense?

    This team won't win anything this season. They're playing nonsense-Sabelo

  • Sebastian Pedersen Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Sebastian Pedersen frozen out at Pirates

    I fail to understand why Orlando Pirates wasted R4million on a player [Sebastian Pedersen] that Ouaddou clearly doesn’t like or doesn’t suit his philosophy or style of play?-Pablo


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Pirates struggling in the continent

    To be honest, we are far from getting to the level of Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League - Sihle Khumalo

  • Evidence Makgopa Makhehleni Makhaula Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pirates strikers questioned

    Orlando Pirates doesn't have strikers. Period - Mr Cool

  • Emile Witbooi Cape Town CityBackpagepix

    Pirates must sign Emile Witbooi

    Today's game showed me that we need to sign Emile Witbooi - Messi_Bucs