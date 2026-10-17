Africans Stars 0-1 Orlando Pirates: 'Favouring Yanela Mbuthuma over Boitumelo Radiopane will cost us; they're playing nonsense, won't win anything this season; far from Mamelodi Sundowns level in the CAF Champions League'

Orlando Pirates claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over African Stars in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on Saturday.

Pirates visited the Samba Boys at the Botswana National Stadium after the Namibian side decided to host the match in Gaborone, as they don’t have a stadium that meets the standards for hosting CAF matches.

Pirates had a bright start to the match, after creating several chances which they could not convert. Yanela Mbuthuma had two golden opportunities to give the away side a lead, but he failed to find the back of the net.

The match went into the half-time break deadlocked at goalless, with Pirates having it all to do in the second half to secure a win away from home.

Pirates scored the goal in the 75th minute from Tshepang Moremi to take a one-goal advantage going into the second leg next weekend.







