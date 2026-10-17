African Stars vs Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

African Stars: W L L L D

The Stars have endured a difficult run of late, managing just one win in their last five fixtures. The Namibian side will now view this encounter as an opportunity to turn the tide and secure a positive result against the Soweto giants.

Orlando Pirates: W L W W W

Despite their own setback in the MTN8 cup competition, the Buccaneers will draw confidence from their impressive domestic form. Abdeslam Ouaddou's men head into the encounter on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory in their last league match, which could provide the momentum they need to deliver a strong performance away from home.

Head to head

Date Score Competition 22/12/13 Stars 0-1 Pirates CL 15/12/18 Pirates 0-0 Stars CL

GOAL Prediction:

Home win: 32%

Draw: 9%

Away win: 59%