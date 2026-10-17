African Stars vs Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
- Botswana National Sport Commission
Match information
Competition:
CAF Champions League Qualifying
Game:
African Stars vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
11/10/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Botswana National Stadium.
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Head-to-head and recent form
African Stars: W L L L D
The Stars have endured a difficult run of late, managing just one win in their last five fixtures. The Namibian side will now view this encounter as an opportunity to turn the tide and secure a positive result against the Soweto giants.
Orlando Pirates: W L W W W
Despite their own setback in the MTN8 cup competition, the Buccaneers will draw confidence from their impressive domestic form. Abdeslam Ouaddou's men head into the encounter on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory in their last league match, which could provide the momentum they need to deliver a strong performance away from home.
Head to head
Date
Score
Competition
22/12/13
Stars 0-1 Pirates
CL
15/12/18
Pirates 0-0 Stars
CL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 32%
Draw: 9%
Away win: 59%
African Stars squad news
The Namibian side have not provided any injury updates ahead of the clash, however, they are still smarting from losing head coach Ronny Kanalelo to PSL top flight side Marumo Gallants in what club chairman Salomo Hei described as a clandestine manner.
Despite this, they will be hoping to put up a strong fight against the Mzansi giants, despite playing at a neutral venue due to the lack of CAF-approved stadiums in their home country.
Stars possible XI: Kasetura, Hambira, Dopolo, Tjitemisa, Ketjijere, Kamatuka, April, Nguarambuka, Stephanus, Masialeti, Gideon.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Coach Ouaddou welcomed back Evidence Makgopa during the midweek fixture, while Thalente Mbatha also featured in the MTN8 final. However, the Buccaneers' technical team remain cautious with Mbatha, while Kamogelo Sebelebele is the main injury concern ahead of the upcoming clash.
Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Sibisi, Seema, Sigomoshe, Ndaba, Mokobodi, Mthiyane, Masilela, Lungu, Appollis, Mbuthuma.
How to watch Stars vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
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