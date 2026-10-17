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African Stars vs Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

CAF Champions League Qualification
African Stars vs Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
African Stars
K. Sebelebele
G. Lungu
B. Sigomoshe
Orlando Pirates vs African Stars
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
E. Makgopa
T. Mbatha

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the Namibian side lock horns with the South African champions at the Botswana National Stadium. With the Buccaneers keen to get their African campaign back on track, Abdeslam Ouaddou will be looking to set the tone for their second preliminary-round tie by securing a positive result away from home in the first leg.

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  • Botswana National StadiumBotswana National Sport Commission

    Match information

    Competition:

    CAF Champions League Qualifying

    Game:

    African Stars vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    11/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Botswana National Stadium.

  • Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    African Stars: W L L L D

    The Stars have endured a difficult run of late, managing just one win in their last five fixtures. The Namibian side will now view this encounter as an opportunity to turn the tide and secure a positive result against the Soweto giants.

    Orlando Pirates: W L W W W

    Despite their own setback in the MTN8 cup competition, the Buccaneers will draw confidence from their impressive domestic form. Abdeslam Ouaddou's men head into the encounter on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory in their last league match, which could provide the momentum they need to deliver a strong performance away from home.

    Head to head

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    22/12/13

    Stars 0-1 Pirates

    CL

    15/12/18

    Pirates 0-0 Stars

    CL

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 32%

    Draw: 9%

    Away win: 59%

  • African Stars squad news

    The Namibian side have not provided any injury updates ahead of the clash, however, they are still smarting from losing head coach Ronny Kanalelo to PSL top flight side Marumo Gallants in what club chairman Salomo Hei described as a clandestine manner.

    Despite this, they will be hoping to put up a strong fight against the Mzansi giants, despite playing at a neutral venue due to the lack of CAF-approved stadiums in their home country.

    Stars possible XI: Kasetura, Hambira, Dopolo, Tjitemisa, Ketjijere, Kamatuka, April, Nguarambuka, Stephanus, Masialeti, Gideon.



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  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Coach Ouaddou welcomed back Evidence Makgopa during the midweek fixture, while Thalente Mbatha also featured in the MTN8 final. However, the Buccaneers' technical team remain cautious with Mbatha, while Kamogelo Sebelebele is the main injury concern ahead of the upcoming clash.

    Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Sibisi, Seema, Sigomoshe, Ndaba, Mokobodi, Mthiyane, Masilela, Lungu, Appollis, Mbuthuma.



  • How to watch Stars vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Lebone Seema, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Dive deeper

    * CAF Champions League news

    * African Stars team page

    * Orlando Pirates team page

    * African Stars vs Pirates live score page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page