Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal appeals to the CAS over Morocco’s walkover victory – it’s official; here’s what might happen next

The 2026 Africa Cup of Nations just keeps on going.

The latest update comes straight from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which has made official a development that had been in the air: following Senegal’s victory on the pitch on 18 January and the verdict overturned by CAF exactly a week ago (18 March), here comes a new twist as the FSF (the Senegalese Football Federation) has decided to lodge an appeal with the CAS against CAF’s decision to award a 3-0 victory and the Cup by default to Morocco.

The aim is clearly to overturn CAF’s previous decision, which saw Senegal declared the losers by default for walking off the pitch during the match, but no date has yet been set for the hearing.