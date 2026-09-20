AFCON winner urges Fernando Da Cruz to hand Renaldo Leaner his Kaizer Chiefs debut - 'If you sign him, that means you believe in him'

Former Sekhukhune United shot-stopper Badra Ali Sangare has thrown his weight behind Renaldo Leaner to seize his moment at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper arrived at Naturena with high expectations but is yet to feature in a competitive match for the Glamour Boys.

However, an injury to regular starter Brandon Petersen has opened a door for the former Cape Town Spurs man to finally prove his worth to the Amakhosi faithful.

Sangare, who tasted continental glory with Ivory Coast, believes his former teammate has the pedigree to succeed under the bright lights of Soweto.

The veteran keeper acknowledged that stepping into the spotlight for a club of Chiefs' stature is no small feat, particularly for a player awaiting his debut.







