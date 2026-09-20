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Renaldo Leaner, Ricardo Goss, Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

AFCON winner urges Fernando Da Cruz to hand Renaldo Leaner his Kaizer Chiefs debut - 'If you sign him, that means you believe in him'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United
B. Sangare
R. Leaner
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC

Amakhosi find themselves at a crossroads in the goalkeeping department as they prepare for a crucial Betway Premiership clash against Golden Arrows. With captain Brandon Petersen sidelined through injury, the spotlight has shifted to the off-season recruit to finally make his mark at Naturena.

  • Badra Ali Sangare goalkeeper of Ivory Coast.Backpagepix.

    Sangare endorses Leaner for Amakhosi starting spot

    Former Sekhukhune United shot-stopper Badra Ali Sangare has thrown his weight behind Renaldo Leaner to seize his moment at Kaizer Chiefs.

    The 28-year-old goalkeeper arrived at Naturena with high expectations but is yet to feature in a competitive match for the Glamour Boys.

    However, an injury to regular starter Brandon Petersen has opened a door for the former Cape Town Spurs man to finally prove his worth to the Amakhosi faithful.

    Sangare, who tasted continental glory with Ivory Coast, believes his former teammate has the pedigree to succeed under the bright lights of Soweto.

    The veteran keeper acknowledged that stepping into the spotlight for a club of Chiefs' stature is no small feat, particularly for a player awaiting his debut.



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  • Renaldo Leaner, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Navigating the pressure of the goalkeeping union

    The transition to a heavyweight club brings a unique set of psychological hurdles, according to the AFCON-winning keeper. Sangare explained the difficulty of the position, stating: “The goalkeeping department is not like the infield departments. The goalkeeping department is very difficult,” AFCON-winning Sangare told FARPost.

    “During the first game, maybe he is going to shake because he doesn’t have the confidence. It’s normal to be like that in the first game with the big team. It’s not easy.

    “But he now needs to show the quality and show the experience because Leaner is a young player but has been playing at a high level for how many seasons now? But I think he can do it. Now he is an international player; he plays for Bafana. He even got some minutes with Bafana. I think he can do it.”

    "The goalkeeping department is very difficult. During the first game, maybe he is going to shake because he doesn’t have the confidence."

    Despite the potential for nerves, Sangare is adamant that Leaner's recent history suggests he is ready for the step up. The Ivorian noted that Leaner is no longer just a developmental prospect but an established professional with international recognition.



  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    A challenge for coach Da Cruz

    With Petersen expected to be out for up to six weeks, head coach Fernando Da Cruz must decide whether to trust Leaner or recall Bruce Bvuma.

    The technical team’s options are currently limited as Takalani Mazhamba is away on international duty with the South African Under-20 side.

    Sangare offered a blunt assessment of the situation, suggesting that keeping a player of Leaner's quality on the bench defeats the purpose of his signing. The former Sekhukhune star remarked: “In my opinion, he [Da Cruz] must give a chance to everyone to know why you signed the players. If you sign someone, you see something he can give to you because football is a business. If you sign him, that means you believe in him; he can give you something,” went on Sangare, who graced five AFCON finals with Ivory Coast and won the 2023 edition, although only enjoying more game time at the 2021 tournament.

    “He can perform. If you perform well with Sekhukhune and they call you to the national team, it’s the same football. There is no difference. It’s the same South African football, the same PSL football."

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  • Renaldo Leaner, Sekhukhune United, April 2026Backpage

    Adapting to the demands of a giant club

    The Ivorian veteran believes that the technical requirements of the game remain constant, but the mental fortitude required at Chiefs is what separates the great from the good.

    He argued that Leaner has already proven he can handle the tactical demands of the PSL during his time with Babina Noko. "He can perform.

    However, he warned that the intensity at a "Big Three" club requires a higher level of concentration because opponents always raise their game when facing the Soweto giants. Sangare concluded by saying: “The problem with big teams is that you need to be more focused because big teams do not have small games. In every game, everyone wants to play 150 percent because they are playing against big teams.

    “For the performance now, it is [about] how you believe in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself that you can do it, no one is coming to do it for you because in football you must believe in yourself first.”



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Kaizer Chiefs
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Stellenbosch FC
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