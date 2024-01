A prediction of Nigeria's starting line up with Super Eagles poised to face the Indomitable Lions in this eagerly anticipated Round of 16 clash.

Nigeria have another difficult match when they face Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Saturday.

After meeting hosts Ivory Coast in the group stage, the Cameroon match is another stern test for the Super Eagles.

GOAL predicts how coach Jose Peseiro might select his Nigeria starting XI.