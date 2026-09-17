Adzic: "The goal against Juventus? I didn’t sleep. Perhaps in Turin I deserved more playing time, we’ll see what happens in the future..."

Vasiljie Adzic is enjoying a genuine breakthrough at Sassuolo. Under Vincenzo Aquilani, he has started the season as a regular starter and a key figure, showing 100% of his potential in attack and turning himself from an out-and-out attacking midfielder into a box-to-box player.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport the Montenegrin midfielder discussed the goal he scored against Juventus in the head-to-head clash with the side who still own his registration, and whose handling of him is fuelling plenty of regrets.



