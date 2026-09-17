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Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Adzic: "The goal against Juventus? I didn’t sleep. Perhaps in Turin I deserved more playing time, we’ll see what happens in the future..."

Sassuolo
Juventus
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Sassuolo vs Juventus
Serie A

The Montenegrin midfielder spoke openly about his time at Sassuolo, his goal against Juventus and his future.

Vasiljie Adzic is enjoying a genuine breakthrough at Sassuolo. Under Vincenzo Aquilani, he has started the season as a regular starter and a key figure, showing 100% of his potential in attack and turning himself from an out-and-out attacking midfielder into a box-to-box player.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport the Montenegrin midfielder discussed the goal he scored against Juventus in the head-to-head clash with the side who still own his registration, and whose handling of him is fuelling plenty of regrets.


  • "The match against Juve, a fixed idea"

    "Let's go back a week. I had been waiting so long for this match. It was an obsession, I thought about it every day. I couldn't wait to play in it to show my qualities against one of the biggest clubs. Then when I saw it was the 13th I thought about this incredible coincidence. I felt that something was in the air... The idea of a goal was going round in my head. Yes, I was thinking about it, I could almost feel it"

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  • “I didn’t sleep all night”

    "It still all feels strange. I played with them for two years. I always try to give everything, no matter who's in front of me. Then, well... it was something special. I watched the goal back loads of times and I practically didn't sleep that night. Usually you sleep little when you play in the evening. This time, add in the adrenaline, the emotion, the strong feelings: it was almost a sleepless night"

  • Spalletti

    "I crossed paths with Spalletti before the match. After greeting Aquilani, he came looking for me on the bench, I went over to him and he congratulated me on the way I have started the season. It was a gesture that gave me enormous pleasure and for that I thank him"

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  • "Juve, I deserved more playing time"

    "The main thing now is to play regularly and at Sassuolo I found the right place for that, so I'm absolutely delighted. I can feel everyone's trust and then we'll see what happens in the future. I give everything every day. FMaybe at Juve I could have played a bit more, or at least I hoped so. Maybe I deserved it too, but those are not decisions for me to make, so that's fine. At Juventus I had several good games. The path I'm on, the decision to come to Sassuolo to have more space and be able to show my worth, was the most sensible choice. Now I intend to give everything for this club."

  • Sassuolo

    "Sassuolo wanted me back in January too. Then they kept tabs on me again in the summer. One detail made the difference: director Palmieri came to Turin to speak to me and make a video call with manager Aquilani, who explained his project to me very clearly and the role I would have had. At that point the choice was easy. I have to say Palmieri's gesture struck me, not everyone does that."

  • ROLE

    "My role? I'm an 8 or a 10. Above all an attacking midfielder, that's where I feel most comfortable, but as Aquilani says, it is courage that makes the role."

Europa League
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Serie A
Monza crest
Monza
MON
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS