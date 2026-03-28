Advice for Hugo Broos! Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star tells Bafana Bafana coach to 'play Iqraam Rayners so that Lyle Foster can watch and have that hunger to bury chances'

After a disappointing campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana Bafana's stars, especially in the attacking department, were criticised.

The frontline, of which Foster was the main man, failed to convert chances in the AFCON finals and get as many goals as possible, and eventually, South Africa were eliminated from the Round of 16.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Broos is scratching his head, trying to find a way of making his striking department as sharp as possible.