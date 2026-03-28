Advice for Hugo Broos! Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star tells Bafana Bafana coach to 'play Iqraam Rayners so that Lyle Foster can watch and have that hunger to bury chances'
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Are Bafana strikers sharp enough for World Cup?
After a disappointing campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana Bafana's stars, especially in the attacking department, were criticised.
The frontline, of which Foster was the main man, failed to convert chances in the AFCON finals and get as many goals as possible, and eventually, South Africa were eliminated from the Round of 16.
With the World Cup fast approaching, Broos is scratching his head, trying to find a way of making his striking department as sharp as possible.
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Khanye offers solution
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has said that Broos should now consider Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners.
“Foster should have been the difference. And going back to the coach, sometimes we don’t have to look at the league the guy is playing in," Khanye said as per iDiski Times.
"If it was [Iqraam] Rayners, he’s proved himself in top tournaments like the Club World Cup. He should have played in a game like this.
“I’ve seen Foster miss chances like today (Friday), but you have to have trust in players like Rayners. I mean, play him and let Foster watch so he can have that hunger to bury chances.”
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Broos calls out Foster
Khanye's comment comes after Broos himself called out the Burnley striker, whom he said is good but lazy.
“For me, Lyle is a very good striker, but sometimes he’s a little bit lazy in the game. I told him a few days ago that we need someone who moves more, who puts the defenders more under pressure," Broos said.
“In the first half, he did have some moments, but the second half was much better. Lyle moves a lot; he’s quick; he’s strong. He can be more dangerous than when he’s waiting for the ball.
“I know he’s strong also when you’re giving him the ball on the feet; we don’t use so many such balls; this is not our game," he added.
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Drop Sithole
Apart from Foster, Khanye said that Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole should also be dropped and Jayden Adams and Thalente Mbatha should be given chances.
"Also, Yaya (Sithole)'s league shouldn’t matter,” added Khanye.
“Start Jayden Adams or Mbatha. Mbatha, for me, is one of the best currently, and you can play him with [Teboho] Mokoena. There’ll be balance and a lot of chances created.”
The Panamanian friendlies are expected to give Broos a clear picture of his squad, how his players are fit and where he should tweak for a competitive unit.