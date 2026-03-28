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Hugo Broos, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Advice for Hugo Broos! Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star tells Bafana Bafana coach to 'play Iqraam Rayners so that Lyle Foster can watch and have that hunger to bury chances'

World Cup
South Africa
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
H. Broos
L. Foster
I. Rayners
S. Sithole

The Burnley star has found himself on the receiving end of criticism after a disappointing show against Panama. Now, the national team coach has been asked to drop the striker and use the Mamelodi Sundowns striker. What now remains is to see whether Broos will stick with his striker or will consider the options that are available.

  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Are Bafana strikers sharp enough for World Cup?

    After a disappointing campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana Bafana's stars, especially in the attacking department, were criticised.

    The frontline, of which Foster was the main man, failed to convert chances in the AFCON finals and get as many goals as possible, and eventually, South Africa were eliminated from the Round of 16.

    With the World Cup fast approaching, Broos is scratching his head, trying to find a way of making his striking department as sharp as possible.

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  • Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Khanye offers solution

    Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has said that Broos should now consider Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners.

    “Foster should have been the difference. And going back to the coach, sometimes we don’t have to look at the league the guy is playing in," Khanye said as per iDiski Times.

    "If it was [Iqraam] Rayners, he’s proved himself in top tournaments like the Club World Cup. He should have played in a game like this.

    “I’ve seen Foster miss chances like today (Friday), but you have to have trust in players like Rayners. I mean, play him and let Foster watch so he can have that hunger to bury chances.”

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Broos calls out Foster

    Khanye's comment comes after Broos himself called out the Burnley striker, whom he said is good but lazy.

    “For me, Lyle is a very good striker, but sometimes he’s a little bit lazy in the game. I told him a few days ago that we need someone who moves more, who puts the defenders more under pressure," Broos said.

    “In the first half, he did have some moments, but the second half was much better. Lyle moves a lot; he’s quick; he’s strong. He can be more dangerous than when he’s waiting for the ball.

    “I know he’s strong also when you’re giving him the ball on the feet; we don’t use so many such balls; this is not our game," he added.

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  • Sphephelo Sithole, South Africa, March 2026Backpage

    Drop Sithole

    Apart from Foster, Khanye said that Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole should also be dropped and Jayden Adams and Thalente Mbatha should be given chances.

    "Also, Yaya (Sithole)'s league shouldn’t matter,” added Khanye.

    “Start Jayden Adams or Mbatha. Mbatha, for me, is one of the best currently, and you can play him with [Teboho] Mokoena. There’ll be balance and a lot of chances created.”

    The Panamanian friendlies are expected to give Broos a clear picture of his squad, how his players are fit and where he should tweak for a competitive unit.