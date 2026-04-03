Adnan Beganovic sends reminder that TS Galaxy upset Mamelodi Sundowns in Nedbank Cup as Bosnian tries to shake off humiliation by Orlando Pirates
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TS Galaxy's highs and lows
TS Galaxy are in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, and they face National First Division side Milford FC at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday.
Before the last four stage, the Rockets booted out Mamelodi Sundowns to send a message of intent in this competition.
But just before the FIFA break, Adnan Beganovic's men lost 6-0 to Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match.
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How FIFA break helped Galaxy
Just after suffering a heavy defeat to Pirates, TS Galaxy had the FIFA break to recover.
“It’s very important; the FIFA break helped us a lot [to get over the result]. It was the best time for us after that tough game; it was difficult to explain how we could concede all those goals and how we struggled in that game,” Beganovic said as per iDiski Times.
“I think it’s one time in two years something like this happened, and you know we tried to rest and recover our players, have individual meetings, and analyse everything that happened in that game – and immediately we want to move on and place attention on recovery, on physical and mental recovery."
TS Galaxy's proof against Sundowns
“We’ll be ready for the rest of the games we have left, and all the players accept the positive side. We spoke and found a reason why something like that happened – and the main point is not to allow something like that to happen again as a professional club, with professional players," added Beganovic.
“We can’t allow anyone to show a huge difference between two teams, we don’t deserve that as players here have quality, which we have shown many times against the strongest teams in the country, like Mamelodi Sundowns."
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Unlucky against Pirates
“We have played well against Pirates before, but this time everything went against us," Beganovic said.
"We had so many unlucky moments against us – and then you know you can’t stop this. When games start like that, you start to go defensive and try not to lose more players. We have quality; we can finish this season how we started, which was positive.”