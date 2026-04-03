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TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Adnan Beganovic sends reminder that TS Galaxy upset Mamelodi Sundowns in Nedbank Cup as Bosnian tries to shake off humiliation by Orlando Pirates

Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Chippa United

The Rockets have experienced a season of sharp contrasts, swinging between impressive highs and disappointing lows. From stunningly knocking the Brazilians out of the top domestic competition to suffering a humiliating Premier Soccer League defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers, their campaign has been anything but predictable. As a result, opponents often struggle to know what version of the Rockets they will face.

  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    TS Galaxy's highs and lows

    TS Galaxy are in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, and they face National First Division side Milford FC at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday.

    Before the last four stage, the Rockets booted out Mamelodi Sundowns to send a message of intent in this competition.

    But just before the FIFA break, Adnan Beganovic's men lost 6-0 to Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match.

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  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    How FIFA break helped Galaxy

    Just after suffering a heavy defeat to Pirates, TS Galaxy had the FIFA break to recover.

    “It’s very important; the FIFA break helped us a lot [to get over the result]. It was the best time for us after that tough game; it was difficult to explain how we could concede all those goals and how we struggled in that game,” Beganovic said as per iDiski Times.

    “I think it’s one time in two years something like this happened, and you know we tried to rest and recover our players, have individual meetings, and analyse everything that happened in that game – and immediately we want to move on and place attention on recovery, on physical and mental recovery."

  • Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy

    TS Galaxy's proof against Sundowns

    “We’ll be ready for the rest of the games we have left, and all the players accept the positive side. We spoke and found a reason why something like that happened – and the main point is not to allow something like that to happen again as a professional club, with professional players," added Beganovic.

    “We can’t allow anyone to show a huge difference between two teams, we don’t deserve that as players here have quality, which we have shown many times against the strongest teams in the country, like Mamelodi Sundowns."

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  • TS Galaxy, January 2026Asidlali

    Unlucky against Pirates

    “We have played well against Pirates before, but this time everything went against us," Beganovic said.

    "We had so many unlucky moments against us – and then you know you can’t stop this. When games start like that, you start to go defensive and try not to lose more players. We have quality; we can finish this season how we started, which was positive.”