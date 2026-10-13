Strahinja Pavlovic signs a new deal with AC Milan. According to Sky Sport, the Serbian defender, whose contract expires in 2028, arrived at Casa Milan a short while ago to extend his deal with AC Milan. He is expected to sign until 2031. The former Salzburg player faces his old club in the Europa League on Thursday and is expected to earn more than his current net salary of €1.7 million a year.
AC Milan, Strahinja Pavlovic at club headquarters to extend his contract until 2031: the details
Milan are the priority
Pavlovic joined AC Milan in the summer of 2024, but his first year under Fonseca and Conceiçao was up and down. He became a mainstay in defence last season with Massimiliano Allegri in the dugout. This year, he is one of the strengths of the back line under Ruben Amorim. He has scored 7 goals in 80 appearances for AC Milan in the league and cups. Last April, he said of his future: "I think I want to stay at AC Milan for a long time. I like the city and the atmosphere, as well as our supporters. I am very happy here and I want to win with AC Milan," he told Sportmediaset . "Singing the chant with the fans at the end of the match? That happened when I was at Partizan too. We must be united with our supporters."
How much does he earn?
Pavlovic, who turned down the Premier League to stay at AC Milan, should earn around €3 million net under the new deal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
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