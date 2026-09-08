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AC Milan v Venezia FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

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AC Milan salaries 2026-2027: Gonçalo Ramos the highest-paid, Chukwueze on the same as Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek on more than Rabiot. 500 thousand for Cissé

Serie A
AC Milan
F. Terracciano
A. Rabiot
P. Terracciano
S. Chukwueze
M. Maignan
F. Tomori
A. Cisse
M. Gila
F. Camarda
O. Hutchinson
D. Bartesaghi
P. Estupinan
D. Moreira
C. Pulisic
K. De Winter
W. Bondo
G. Ramos
A. Saelemaekers
Y. Musah
S. Pavlovic
L. Torriani
C. Comotto
L. Modric
R. Loftus-Cheek
M. Gabbia
A. Jashari

In detail, all AC Milan players’ wages for the 2026-27 season

AC Milan's wage bill for the 2026-27 season is climbing. As reported by Calcio e Finanza, the Rossoneri are paying the 27 players in their squad total net salaries of €64.8 million, which works out at around €103.14 million gross. AC Milan sit fourth in Serie A's wage table, behind Inter, Juventus and Napoli.


  • AC Milan close in on Napoli

    According to estimates published by Calcio e Finanza, AC Milan paid around €55.7 million net and less than €100 million gross in player wages in 2025/26.

    For 2026/27, the net wage bill rises to €64.8 million, up by around €9.1 million, or 16.3%.


    On the gross figure, the total reaches €103.14 million. AC Milan therefore move back above the €100 million mark and closer to Napoli, who sit third in the Serie A rankings on around €109.2 million.


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  • Ramos the highest paid, for Cissé a salary of €500,000

    Maignan, Gila and Gonçalo Ramos top Milan's wage list on €5 million net a season. Chukwueze and Pulisic follow on €4 million. At the bottom are Cissé (€500,000), Comotto (€300,000) and Torriani (€300,000).


  • All the salaries

    Gonçalo Ramos: €5 million;

    Mike Maignan: 5 million;

    Mario Gila: 5 million;

    Samuel Chukwueze: 4 million;

    Christian Pulisic: 4 million;

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 4 million;

    Adrien Rabiot: 3.5 million;

    Luka Modrić: 3.5 million;

    Fikayo Tomori: 3.5 million;

    Alexis Saelemaekers: 3.5 million;

    Diego Moreira: 3 million;

    Ardon Jashari: 2.5 million;

    Pervis Estupiñán: 2.5 million;

    Matteo Gabbia: 2 million;

    Yunus Musah: 2 million;

    Omari Hutchinson: 1.8 million;

    Strahinja Pavlović: 1.7 million;

    Koni De Winter: 1.7 million;

    Warren Bondo: 1.5 million;

    Sankhoun Diawara: 1 million;

    Francesco Camarda: €800,000;

    Pietro Terracciano: €800,000;

    Filippo Terracciano: €800,000;

    Davide Bartesaghi: €600,000;

    Alphadjo Cissé: €500,000;

    Christian Comotto: €300,000;

    Lorenzo Torriani: €300,000.

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Serie A
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Lazio
LAZ
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AC Milan
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