Sunday's away win at Udinese leaves Milan little time to prepare for their next league match, against Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday at 18:30. Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira have all been sidelined in recent days.
AC Milan, Rabiot to miss Bologna clash and leaves Amorim anxious: the latest ahead of the derby
Rabiot misses Bologna clash
Our editorial team understands Rabiot will not be in the squad to face Bologna. His calf problem is causing considerable discomfort, and AC Milan's medical staff are urging caution to avoid a recurrence. Gila has a slightly better chance of returning, while a decision on Moreira will not come until tomorrow. Jashari and Musah will play in midfield against Palladino's side, with Modric rested, at least initially.
Nervous about the derby
Milan want Rabiot available for Saturday's derby against Chivu's high-flying Inter, but the Frenchman remains a major doubt. His condition will be assessed day by day. Amorim has his fingers crossed that Rabiot will be available for the most important match of this early part of the season.
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