Koni De Winter has become one of Ruben Amorim's most trusted players. Amorim recently said no other defender in AC Milan's squad matches the Belgian in the air. During the first part of this season, the former Genoa player has been one of the Portuguese manager's most-used players and has grown increasingly central to the team.
AFP
Translated by
AC Milan, Premier League interest in De Winter: Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are tracking the Belgian defender
Next matches
According to CaughtOffside, the AC Milan defender is reportedly attracting interest from several Premier League giants, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. For now, these remain rumours and tentative expressions of interest. Those in England, though, are certain De Winter is one to watch closely in the coming matches.
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