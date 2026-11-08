Without the disappointing home defeat to Bologna two weeks ago, Amorim's Milan could call their league campaign excellent. The ambitious project led by the Portuguese coach and Gerry Cardinale is taking shape, with the summer signings raising the standard, at least in the starting XI. But as the Red Bird chief often points out, the work must be completed over time, with clear objectives and predetermined steps. The first is to strengthen the management structure, which currently draws on the expertise of Gardiner, Estevao, Lomonte and Almstadt.
AC Milan, Hardung’s chances of becoming their new sporting director rise: he will not stay at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Krosche is pushing to bring him with him to AC Milan
Krosche appointed new head of football from 1 January
Both sides agreed on the finances and plans around 20 days ago. They are now waiting for the bureaucratic procedures to be completed. Krosche has shaken hands with Cardinale and will soon take charge of the sporting department. When? The contracts will be signed in the coming days, but the 46-year-old German executive won't start work or be officially presented until 1 January. He hopes his right-hand man, Timmo Hardung, will join him then.
Who is Hardung?
At 36, Hardung is young for the role: he turns 37 in November, but has already spent quite some time at the top level of football.
From 2015 to 2019, Hardung worked at Hoffenheim, who still play in the Bundesliga today. He started as talent development coordinator before becoming team manager.
The current Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director got his first opportunity at a high level with Leipzig in 2019. Krosche arrived at the Red Bull-run club the same year. Hardung spent two seasons there as head of the professional players department.
Joining Frankfurt alongside Krosche in 2021, Hardung initially held the same role. He became sporting director in 2023, working closely with his mentor.
Odds rising rapidly
Sky's German editorial team report that Hardung will not stay at Eintracht Frankfurt, despite the club's recent confirmation through its official channels. The young German executive wants to follow Krosche to AC Milan, and a move is seen as a very real possibility. Hardung and the club based on Via Aldo Rossi are expected to make contact in the coming days as they try to reach an agreement, with Krosche's blessing.
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