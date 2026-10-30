AC Milan, Gerry Cardinale: “I’ll build a 20,000-seat arena in San Donato, I want a team in NBA Europe”

Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale discussed the derby, on-pitch matters, transfer decisions and the confirmation of Ruben Amorim in a lengthy interview with Repubblica. The head of RedBird Capitals, the fund that controls and owns AC Milan, also addressed stadium facilities and development, revealing a key detail about the future of the site bought in San Donato.

After yesterday's presentation of the new Generali Stadium, the American executive outlined plans to build an arena in that area, with an eye to joining NBA Europe.