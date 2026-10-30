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Emanuele Tramacere
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AC Milan, Gerry Cardinale: “I’ll build a 20,000-seat arena in San Donato, I want a team in NBA Europe”

AC Milan

The RedBird fund chief’s plan to enter the world of NBA basketball, which is about to launch in Europe.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale discussed the derby, on-pitch matters, transfer decisions and the confirmation of Ruben Amorim in a lengthy interview with Repubblica. The head of RedBird Capitals, the fund that controls and owns AC Milan, also addressed stadium facilities and development, revealing a key detail about the future of the site bought in San Donato.

After yesterday's presentation of the new Generali Stadium, the American executive outlined plans to build an arena in that area, with an eye to joining NBA Europe.

  • The new Generali Stadium

    The new stadium was unveiled yesterday.

    "A statement to the world: we're doing everything we can to come back. When we've finished, I'd like to take the group of professionals working on it, set up a company and make it available to Serie A to help other clubs build or renovate their stadiums. We need to improve the product. When I speak to American TV distributors, they tell me they only want the Premier and the Champions. That's a problem."

  • Serie A is like Hollywood before Netflix: it has been swept away

    He criticises Serie A.

    "Serie A is like Hollywood before Netflix. Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros were convinced of their superiority. Then Netflix came along and swept them aside. Italian football needs to understand why it is no longer the Premier League. Without change, there will be no return to winning."

  • I’m buying a house in Milan

    You're often in Milan these days: have you settled in?

    "I'm thinking of buying a house here. I'd like to enjoy the city and stroll along Montenapoleone."

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  • Future of the San Donato area

    What will you do with San Donato?

    "We have everything in place to begin work on a 20,000-seat NBA Europe arena. We want to be involved with a franchise in Milan. I also have ambitions in tennis."

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT