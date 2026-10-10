AC Milan, from Tomori at full-back to Cisse’s new role: the four moves Amorim is working on to change gear for the Rossoneri

"We need to put our foot on the accelerator because the next matches will be important." Amorim was clear in his press conference: AC Milan need to step it up because the next seven games in 20 days will be tough and will already offer a gauge of their ambitions in Serie A and the Europa League.

They will move on with a back four, with Gila central to pushing through two ideas: a more direct, vertical style of play and a kind of "protection" for Luka Modric who, with an extra defender behind him, will be able to handle the opposition press with greater clarity.





One early new wrinkle, already seen in the joint training session with Padova, is Tomori reinvented as a right-back. The former Chelsea man could make his debut in this new role very soon this season, probably as early as Salzburg on 15 October, after trying it extensively during this break. Milan will need everyone now. Absolutely everyone.