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AC Milan, from a fluid formation to the lack of a settled starting XI: Amorim is right, his team are far from fulfilling their potential

AC Milan

AC Milan’s third consecutive away draw: Amorim’s glass is half empty this time

The victory over Lecce on 20 September impressed technically and offered a glimpse of the new tactical set-up Amorim had devised. It was a clear step forward from the lacklustre displays against Juventus, Lazio and Benfica. Twenty days on, AC Milan took two steps backwards at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo and dropped two points.

Utterly enigmatic, AC Milan started slowly, played very well for more than 40 minutes, then conceded Odenthal's goal after a sudden lapse. They couldn't respond or push for the win.

  • Fluid formation without a settled starting XI

    Milan recorded their third consecutive draw away from San Siro against Sassuolo, having also drawn at Juventus and against Lazio at the Olimpico. Unlike in those first two away matches, the glass is half-empty for Amorim and his players. Their side lacked a clear identity and threw away a valuable victory because they failed to show the mentality needed at key moments. One of the team's leaders, Adrien Rabiot, told Sky: "We do some good things, and then every so often we don't do what we should. After the goal, we immediately conceded two chances and Mike saved us, and then came the goal from a set piece. These are difficult things to understand. We need to watch the match again and analyse everything. I think we played well, but we could have done much better given the players we have and how we worked during the week."


    The fluid system switches between a back three and a back four during matches, with Gila moving out to provide width and attacking impetus on the right flank. It seemed perfect for protecting Modric against Lecce, yet looked 'restricted' with Musah in midfield. Without a settled starting XI, the team lack patterns of play they can reproduce consistently, certainty during matches and the mentality to hold on to the lead Rabiot gave them.


  • Amorim is right

    Milan remain unbeaten after six matches, four of them away from home. Given the strength of the opposition and their position in the table, it is hard to call that a poor start. Yet Amorim's side are not the team the Portuguese manager and owner Cardinale had in mind in the summer. The former Manchester United man admitted as much in his 2 October interview with Sky: "There are still many things missing, and I have no problem saying so. We are trying to dominate games more consistently; we play well at times, but we still have a lot to do. I don't like hearing this described as Amorim's Milan: Milan are Milan, with a history and an identity that go beyond the name of a manager. I want a recognisable team, capable of winning even when things are not going perfectly. We are still a long way from our potential, but we need time and consistency. We have a lot of matches, we need to win and improve at the same time, and it isn't easy."

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