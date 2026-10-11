Milan recorded their third consecutive draw away from San Siro against Sassuolo, having also drawn at Juventus and against Lazio at the Olimpico. Unlike in those first two away matches, the glass is half-empty for Amorim and his players. Their side lacked a clear identity and threw away a valuable victory because they failed to show the mentality needed at key moments. One of the team's leaders, Adrien Rabiot, told Sky: "We do some good things, and then every so often we don't do what we should. After the goal, we immediately conceded two chances and Mike saved us, and then came the goal from a set piece. These are difficult things to understand. We need to watch the match again and analyse everything. I think we played well, but we could have done much better given the players we have and how we worked during the week."





The fluid system switches between a back three and a back four during matches, with Gila moving out to provide width and attacking impetus on the right flank. It seemed perfect for protecting Modric against Lecce, yet looked 'restricted' with Musah in midfield. Without a settled starting XI, the team lack patterns of play they can reproduce consistently, certainty during matches and the mentality to hold on to the lead Rabiot gave them.



