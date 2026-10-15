Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Adrien Rabiot Milan DESKTOPGETTY
Translated by

AC Milan, Cardinale steps up efforts to extend Rabiot’s contract: details of the talks to secure the French midfielder’s future

AC Milan

AC Milan make significant progress on Rabiot’s contract renewal: his excellent relationship with Amorim is a positive factor

Rabiot fills four roles for AC Milan: holding midfielder, deep-lying playmaker, attacking midfielder and dressing-room leader. His involvement in every aspect of life at the club has grown. He is always among the first to speak at post-match press conferences and address the team. The club's hierarchy have noticed and made keeping the former Marseille player for many more years a priority.

  • Deal close

    According to Sky, Rabiot and Milan are close to agreeing a contract extension. Sources close to AC Milan have also confirmed the report to us. In recent days, Cardinale has stepped up contact with Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique. Talks are moving towards an agreement that would increase the Frenchman's current salary.

  • The details of the negotiations

    Rabiot is set to extend his contract, which expires in 2028, by two seasons, with an option for a third year in AC Milan's favour. His salary will exceed €6 million, putting him alongside Maignan as the highest-paid player in Milan's squad. The final details are being settled, and the Frenchman will soon renew his contract with AC Milan.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

18 Oct 2026

ATA

ATA