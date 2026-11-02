Milan are pushing ahead, with Cardinale 100% immersed in the club's affairs and determined to build a winning team. They have laid the foundations by signing Gila, Moreira and Ramos and renewing the contracts of two key players, Pavlovic and Pulisic. Milan are also expected to announce contract extensions for Rabiot and Cisse in the coming days. Both have made a huge impact at the start of this season.
AC Milan, Cardinale promises major signings in the January transfer window to raise the squad’s level: all the players being tracked
Cardinale's announcement for January
Gerry Cardinale, owner of RedBird and AC Milan, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "We need to keep improving the squad because I wasn’t able to do everything I wanted to in the summer. It will probably take another couple of transfer windows to complete everything. We are only a quarter of the way there, and the priority is to build a team capable of coping with injuries. That is why we will continue to be aggressive in the transfer market in January. I won’t waste money, but when I set my mind on signing a player, I do everything I can to make it happen."
Priority for defence
Milan will sign a defender in January, perhaps even two. Amorim's preferred choice is Inacio of Sporting Lisbon, with talks having started last summer. Also on the list is Kim of Bayern Munich, with direct contact having taken place in recent days. Looking further ahead, Milan are considering Reggiani of Borussia Dortmund and Yoro of Manchester United. A right-back could also arrive, with Argentina international Agustin Giay among those being watched. The 22-year-old Palmeiras player costs around €13 million.
The names for midfield
If AC Milan decide to sign a central midfielder in January, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg remains a realistic option. Comotto would then go out on loan for regular football, with Parma, Monza and half of Serie B monitoring him. Sassuolo's Bakola is highly rated, while Borunemouth's Scott is the dream for next season. Two Brighton players are also being monitored: the Swedish Ayari and the Paraguayan Gomez. Cagliari's Romano is also held in very high regard.
The attacking signing
The plan is to make a five-star signing in attack, and Cardinale has his heart set on Real Madrid's Endrick. Interest in Tresoldi is mutual, but Bruges remain the obstacle. Looking further ahead, Cagliari's Mendy and Monza's Varela are also under consideration.
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