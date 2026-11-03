Cardinale and Amorim's faith in Camarda hasn't wavered: the AC Milan owner was one of the main driving forces behind last summer's contract extension until 2031, with an option for another season. They remain convinced the player born in 2008 can become increasingly important to the club in the years ahead. But the wonderkid from AC Milan is coming back from shoulder surgery that kept him out for the second half of last season. He needs to play.
AC Milan, Camarda set for a loan move in January: the doubts and possible destination for the club’s young talent
Heading for a loan move
Amorim believes in Camarda, but has given him only four league appearances, totalling 36 minutes. He has played him once in the Europa League, starting him against Salzburg before substituting him in the 60th minute. Camarda needs to play, but his current physical condition and Ramos's presence make that close to impossible at AC Milan. That is why a winter loan has gained considerable traction in recent hours. Amorim is softening his stance and could give the move the green light, provided AC Milan retain ownership of his registration.
Where can he go?
For Camarda, the priority is to prevent his future from being determined solely by the opportunities offered by the transfer market. He needs minutes, consistency, responsibility and the chance to make mistakes. For such a young striker, those factors could make the difference between steady development and a season spent waiting for sporadic opportunities.
AC Milan are reportedly considering another temporary move if the youngster's opportunities remain limited. Of the possible destinations, Serie B looks the most likely and could give Camarda more chances to play regularly. Francesco came close to joining Samdporia last summer, and their interest remains firm. Pisa, Benevento and Empoli are also interested. The youngster's decision remains to be seen, with both the club and his entourage set to weigh up the matter with an eye on Serie A.
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