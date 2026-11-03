For Camarda, the priority is to prevent his future from being determined solely by the opportunities offered by the transfer market. He needs minutes, consistency, responsibility and the chance to make mistakes. For such a young striker, those factors could make the difference between steady development and a season spent waiting for sporadic opportunities.

AC Milan are reportedly considering another temporary move if the youngster's opportunities remain limited. Of the possible destinations, Serie B looks the most likely and could give Camarda more chances to play regularly. Francesco came close to joining Samdporia last summer, and their interest remains firm. Pisa, Benevento and Empoli are also interested. The youngster's decision remains to be seen, with both the club and his entourage set to weigh up the matter with an eye on Serie A.