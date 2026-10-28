Maignan 5: Not particularly at fault for any of them, but four goals conceded is still a lot.

Tomori 6.5: Increasingly comfortable at right-back, he supports Hutchinson in attack. He times his assist to Cisse perfectly, and the Englishman gets his name on the scoresheet. A muscle problem forces him off at half-time. (from the 46th minute, Modric 5.5: Struggles to find an opening because the forwards make no runs)

De Winter 4.5: Amorim doesn't ask for man-marking, but he doesn't want his defenders standing a metre off their opponents either. The Belgian does just that and bears responsibility for at least three of the four goals conceded.

Pavlovic 5: Off his best, and it shows straight away as he loses numerous duels with Odgaard.

Estupinan 5.5: San Siro grumbles at his first touch, leaving the former Brighton player with an uphill battle. He gives the ball away repeatedly in the first 10 minutes. He picks his head up midway through the first half, but his performance remains untidy. (from the 58th minute, Diawara 5: Nerves clearly get the better of him in his first minutes at San Siro. Milan concede two goals from his area of responsibility)

Hutchinson 6: Winning the ball back fiercely from Theate almost on the edge of the opposition box, he provides a perfect assist for Cisse. He does his job well. (from the 58th minute, Pulisic 5: Gets plenty of touches but finds no way through)

Musah 5: His worst performance of the season. He gives the ball away for Bologna's opening goal, then offers little going forward from full-back in the second half.

Jashari 6: The only midfielder to create play and show any purposeful, clear-headed effort.

Bartesaghi 5: Two steps back from his top-class performance against Udinese, and not just because of the unfortunate own goal. Poor in both phases. ( from the 62nd minute, Camarda 5.5: Comes close with a header, though it is perhaps more a missed chance than bad luck. He loses the ball in the move that leads to Bologna making it 2-4)

Cisse 6.5: A dream first half brings his first brace at San Siro as an out-and-out striker. Poor, very poor, in the second half.

Ramos 5: Goncalo, is there a problem? He loses every duel and never shoots at goal. (from the 88th minute, Comotto not rated)





Manager Amorim 5: His substitutions leave the team defending on their own goal line. This time, his impact is negative.