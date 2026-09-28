AC Milan and Inter’s idea for the demolition of San Siro: the old seats from the final season sold to season-ticket holders

Selling the seats would be only the first step in a far more complex project. The documents describe the demolition of the Meazza as an intervention of high technical, environmental and logistical complexity, not least because work will begin once the new stadium is already operational and must therefore coexist with fans arriving and leaving during events.

The plan is for a controlled demolition, while also limiting dust, noise and vibrations, recovering as much material as possible and reducing the number of lorries needed to take the rubble away.

Before work starts on the structures themselves, a strip-out is planned, meaning the selective removal of everything that can be dismantled separately. The listed components include air-conditioning systems, electrical systems, data networks, fire-prevention systems, water and sanitary systems, and refrigeration equipment, from which the refrigerant gases must first be recovered.

After that, the demolition itself will begin. The sequence set out in the documents provides for:

site set-up;

strip-out of building and plant elements;

demolition of the first ring ;

demolition of the second ring ;

demolition of the third ring ;

removal of the concrete beams , which will be lowered and demolished on the ground;

removal of the steel beams , which will then also be worked on at ground level;

crushing by means of excavators;

subsequent processing through a plant;

final restoration of the area.

All of those activities are expected to take around 18 months.