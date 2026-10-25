Despite the criticism he faced for the 3-0 at Bounemouth and the misfortune of losing Moreira, Rabiot and Gila to injury all at once, Amorim stuck to his approach. He won convincingly, showing the courage of his convictions. Who expected a back four with Tomori at right-back and Diawara, making his Serie A debut, starting on the left? AC Milan shut down Udinese on the flanks, stifling their main attacking weapon. A solid display followed, with Modric and Pulisc providing the class to steer the match AC Milan's way.