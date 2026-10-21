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AC Milan, Amorim prepares to rotate the squad ahead of Bournemouth: Loftus-Cheek and Cisse in, decision on Camarda

AC Milan

Tomorrow evening against Bournemouth, Ruben Amorim will make several changes from the last league match against Atalanta.

Milan held their final training session at Milanello this morning in relentless rain. Amorim will have to do without Chukwueze. The Nigerian's hip problem is not a short-term one and could keep him sidelined for a considerable period. Young Bulgarian defender Valeri Vladimirov has joined the first-team squad from Milan Futuro. Goncalo Ramos also stopped training during the session. The Portuguese striker has a calf muscle overload and will undergo tests tomorrow to determine the full extent of the problem.

At Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, Milan will field a very different side from the one that beat Atalanta last Sunday. Ruben Amorim will certainly make changes.

  • Tomori plays

    Captain Maignan has no time for rotation and will be on the pitch as usual against Bournemouth in the Europa League. Amorim keeps faith in Tomori, who should give De Winter a rest, with Gila returning to the centre and Pavlovic on the left. The English defender is proving his value again, especially in international competition.

  • Jashari in the playmaker role

    Latest reports from Milanello suggest Amorim will start Jashari in the playmaker role, with Modric set to start on the bench as part of a plan to have him at his best for the next league match away to Udinese. It remains unclear whether Rabiot, a leader and an automatic starter for Amorim, or Musah will partner the Swiss international. Bartesaghi is on course to start on the left flank, with Moreira on the opposite side.

  • Camarda and Cisse

    Amorim goes with Italy's youth internationals in attack, pairing Cisse with Camarda in the hope the striker can score a goal that turns his season around. He also makes room for Loftus-Cheek in attacking midfield, where his physical strength could prove useful in a high-intensity match.

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22 Oct 2026

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