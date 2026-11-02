Next matches MIL Europa League 12:45 FTC

Milan fans have an unusual protest planned, one that could also be seen as a provocation designed to spark debate. If they cannot get into the Stadio Ferraris for the match against Genoa, they will head to the Aquarium of Genoa instead. Milan's Curva Sud announced the plan ahead of the match scheduled for Sunday 8 November at 3pm. Amorim hopes Milan fans living in Lombardy will get permission to travel to the match in the coming hours. He knows the difference they can make, as they showed in the derby. Milan are taking the match against De Rossi's side seriously. Their manager will therefore have to manage his resources in next Thursday's match against Ferencváros at San Siro, which counts as the fourth round of Serie A.