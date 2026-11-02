Milan fans have an unusual protest planned, one that could also be seen as a provocation designed to spark debate. If they cannot get into the Stadio Ferraris for the match against Genoa, they will head to the Aquarium of Genoa instead. Milan's Curva Sud announced the plan ahead of the match scheduled for Sunday 8 November at 3pm. Amorim hopes Milan fans living in Lombardy will get permission to travel to the match in the coming hours. He knows the difference they can make, as they showed in the derby. Milan are taking the match against De Rossi's side seriously. Their manager will therefore have to manage his resources in next Thursday's match against Ferencváros at San Siro, which counts as the fourth round of Serie A.
AC Milan, Amorim prepares for Europa League and Serie A fixtures: team selection for Ferencvaros and Genoa
Who plays against Ferenacvaros
Maignan will miss the match against Hungarian side Ferencváros as he serves a one-match suspension following his red card at Bournemouth. Torriani is ready to replace him. Injuries to Tomori and Gabbia limit Amorim's options in defence. Terracciano could come in on the right, with Gila and either De Winter or Pavlovic, the former favoured, alongside him and Estupinan on the left. Jashari is certain of a place in midfield, while Musah and Rabiot compete for the other spot. Modric will get a rest. Hutchinson should feature on the right in attacking midfield, with Bartesaghi on the left and Cisse just behind Goncalo Ramos.
Who plays against Genoa?
Milan must get their approach right against Genoa at the Ferrarsi on Sunday. The hosts are tough enough without giving their fans, who know how to get behind their favourites, any encouragement. Maignan returns in goal for AC Milan, with Gila back on the right and De Winter and Pavlovic on the left. In midfield, the trio from the derby look set to keep their places, with Rabiot free to make runs between Musah and Modric. Diawara will cover the entire left flank, while Moreira will operate on the opposite side. Pulisic returns in attack to support Ramos.
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