Two in-form sides meet on Saturday afternoon, with AC Milan away to league leaders Lazio at 6pm. Amorim previewed the clash like this in his press conference: "The first thing about tomorrow is that Lazio are a team with a lot of pace, they have a clear identity. Frattesi was a great signing, he gives them great aggression up front. There are two wingers who are good on the ball. They have a new striker. A team who are doing well after three wins. They lost in the Coppa Italia and then started Serie A in this way, football is strange, funny. Gattuso is a Milan legend: talent is not everything. The passion he had is something we have to rediscover in our club. It has been missing in recent years, it has to be shown on the pitch. With passion and commitment, various problems can be overcome."
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AC Milan, Amorim: “Modric? I understand the criticism, Luka cannot press all the time, but on the other hand he always has control of the tempo of the game”
On the match against Juventus and Ramos’s difficulties
Have you already identified the problems that emerged against Juventus?
"We have spoken about it and worked on many of the things we did badly in the last match. We lacked energy. We controlled the ball well in the first half but lacked aggression in the final third and did not get enough players into the penalty area. I showed the lads that Juventus' chances came from our turnovers without pressure, from misplaced and lazy passes. These are situations that can make the difference."
Against Juventus, Ramos had few touches but he moved a lot: how should he be supplied to make him more dangerous?
"You must not focus on a single player: we did not play well against team. If we lose the ball without pressure, we have several problems... When Ramos had the ball, the understanding with his team-mates was not the best and he knows it. We have to improve as a team: against Torino and Venezia he did very well. In those matches we showed that we know how to bring him into play, but against Juventus he did not produce the same performance. Ramos is a player who can perform very well."
On Modric and the individuals
There are those who argue that Modric, at 41, struggles with this type of football. What is your opinion?
"It is a fair point. Luka cannot press all the time, but he always controls the tempo of the game and understands it better than anyone else. As a coach I have to choose. Maybe we lose something in pressing, but with Modric on the pitch we have more control with the ball. Against Juventus there was maybe less pressing and at times Douglas Luiz had more time to manage things, but look at us when we had the ball. I think that if we have to lose something, it is better for it to be without the ball. With the ball, on the other hand, we must always have that little bit extra. And Luka gives us that little bit extra. I understand this criticism, it is fair, but you have to have a complete view: Modric allows us to manage the ball better and I want a team that dominate possession".
The great former Milan figures agree on giving Amorim time. Does that give you confidence? Do you feel the team are improving?
"We have to improve in every training session. If something is not working, we get a lot of information and take it onto the training pitch. After Juventus we saw what to do in those situations. We will see tomorrow. On the first part of the question: I have already worked at a club with many legends, and legends have very strong opinions. But I live in a different era and I know what moment the club are going through, yet I do not want my players to forget the importance of playing and winning for Milan. For me that is the most important thing. We need time, but how much time we have depends on the club and not on me. We have to build a foundation to win consistently and that takes time. If we look at the Premier League, how long did Arsenal take to win? And if we also look in Italy at Juventus and Inter. It takes time to win consistently and you have to build something. And to buy time, we have to win on Saturday. By winning, we will have more time to build our project".
You have often changed the attacking midfielders: are there any new developments for who will play behind Gonçalo Ramos tomorrow?
"I will not say who will play. Pulisic is training well, Cisse is doing well, and so is Saelemaekers. Hutchinson is improving his fitness, there is Loftus-Cheek too... If you look at the last few matches, whoever has come on from the bench has changed the game, and that is important. I will not say who is playing but I have the feeling there will be a strong team on the pitch".
Is Cisse ready for the national team? And on the table: by winning you would be top for a night.
"The table does not matter to me at this moment. Being top for a night would not be special, that matters to children, to my son (laughs, editor's note). If Cisse were to play for the national team he would be free, he is ready. But at the same time he needs more time to help his growth: I have already noticed a difference between matches at home and away. Playing at San Siro is tough, give him time. But if you put him in the national team, he will not be shy, he will play. But give him time to become the player he can become".
On Pulisic and Bondo’s reinstatement
How is Pulisic doing? Do you like him?
"You will see him tomorrow, I don't know whether from the start or during the game. I think he will play a few minutes. I like him a lot as a player. He is angry because he has had zero minutes so far and I like that in my players, he has a sulky look on his face. Don't forget that he had an injury in the summer and then in the first training session he took a knock and had to stop. I will not take out those who are doing well just to put in a 'name': this is my way of managing the group and I will die by these principles. Pulisic is very important for me. After the international break there are eight weeks with three matches a week: everyone will be tired with how much they will play. Pulisic is important and will play a lot of matches. But you have to understand the context and my story to understand why I make certain choices. But you will see Pulisic from this weekend onwards."
Is it time to bring Bondo back in?
"We have enough players, we have an extra player for every position. We are fine, we have players ready for everything we need."
Is there another midfielder with the same characteristics as Musah?
"Rabiot can play in the same position, Jashari as well. Musah can make runs from deep, Rabiot can too. Jashari is a bit different but can play as a No. 8. Comotto is very young and is training in this position and is improving in every session. As a No. 8, Musah, Rabiot, Jashari, Comotto and also Loftus-Cheek can play there, with different characteristics."
On Como and the style of play
Can Amorim make AC Milan play like Fabregas' Como?
"I think we are different coaches with different backgrounds and at different clubs. Cardinale has never told me that this should be the inspiration. I have my own very clear style of play and it will take time. Every coach needs time. You saw it a little against Torino and United, even if it was a friendly. If you want to play like Como, then you need to buy Como's coach. I am different, my identity is different. Coaching AC Milan is difficult, and coaching Como is difficult too. But I am not focused on what Fabregas is doing: my focus is only on how to win at AC Milan and on how to play according to my ideas. I like to 'steal' many things from every coach, but I do not copy anything from anyone. The fun part of being a coach is not being here with you at a press conference (laughs, editor's note), but the tactical side. You can tell me anything, but not that I have copied something: I have my own way of playing. I understand that you like Como a lot, but I have my own identity."
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