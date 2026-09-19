Amorim is a young coach, consistent but also very rigid in his principles and in his management of the squad. That rigidity had already caused some internal problems in the Manchester United dressing room. Now the Portuguese coach is being asked to take a step up so he does not risk the same happening at AC Milan: Modric has not hidden his dissatisfaction with the way he has been managed in this very first part of the season and with staying on the bench for all 90 minutes against Benfica. The most blatant case is that of Pulisic, not least because the coach himself admitted the American took it very badly and did nothing to hide it over his limited use at the start of the season. Saelemaekers is not convinced by Amorim's management either, and the two have had a frank discussion in recent days.