Krösche wants his right-hand man alongside him at AC Milan. Despite the recent confirmation from Eintracht Frankfurt, Milan have not given up on bringing Timmo Hardung to the club. Krösche has explicitly asked Hardung to join him so they can continue the productive work they did together in Frankfurt. Eintracht, meanwhile, have lined up a successor. According to Kicker and Sky Germany, Joti Chatzialexiou is set to become Eintracht's new chief executive and head of the sporting department. The deal could be completed in the coming days.