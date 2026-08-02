Abdeslam Ouaddou vows not to 'burn' the talent of midfield sensation Camren Dansin after man-of-the-match performance against Milford FC: 'We have to be careful'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has urged calm and patience over emerging talent Camren Dansin after his Man of the Match display in the 2026/27 season opener.

The midfielder, who was promoted from the DStv Diski Challenge squad, is quickly becoming a household name among the Sea Robbers faithful.

Speaking after the impressive victory, Ouaddou emphasized the importance of a measured approach to the player's development.

"We have to be very careful. I have been in the business for a while, but the boy is doing well – we took time to bring this young talent in, you remember last season; I didn’t hesitate to put him in a very big game against Sundowns, and he scored a fantastic goal," Ouaddou said as per iDiski Times.

"He was with us in most games; we have detected the talent, but you don’t have to burn this talent; it’s step by step.

"People didn’t understand why it took so much time to bring him, but we knew what we were doing."