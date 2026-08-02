Abdeslam Ouaddou vows not to 'burn' the talent of midfield sensation Camren Dansin after man-of-the-match performance against Milford FC: 'We have to be careful'
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Managing the hype surrounding the Buccaneers prodigy
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has urged calm and patience over emerging talent Camren Dansin after his Man of the Match display in the 2026/27 season opener.
The midfielder, who was promoted from the DStv Diski Challenge squad, is quickly becoming a household name among the Sea Robbers faithful.
Speaking after the impressive victory, Ouaddou emphasized the importance of a measured approach to the player's development.
"We have to be very careful. I have been in the business for a while, but the boy is doing well – we took time to bring this young talent in, you remember last season; I didn’t hesitate to put him in a very big game against Sundowns, and he scored a fantastic goal," Ouaddou said as per iDiski Times.
"He was with us in most games; we have detected the talent, but you don’t have to burn this talent; it’s step by step.
"People didn’t understand why it took so much time to bring him, but we knew what we were doing."
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Stellar statistics and a growing role in the first team
Dansin featured 16 times for the first team last season and notably won the Betway Premiership Goal of the Season award for his stunner against Mamelodi Sundowns.
It appears a more prominent role could be forthcoming under Ouaddou, after starting alongside Thalente Mbatha in the 2-0 win over Milford, where he produced a tidy display over the 90 minutes.
Despite these elite numbers, Ouaddou is adamant that the club will not rush the process of integrating him fully as the primary engine in the midfield.
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A warning to the media and external influences
The Moroccan tactician is particularly wary of the spotlight that follows such high-quality performances in South African football.
“At this same time, I want to be very cautious about the media, about us, not to put this boy quickly high [on a pedestal] because a career is long, he’s doing well, and we’ll give him all our trust, all our help to bring him to the high level,” Ouaddou warned.
“The boy still needs a lot of work to get to the highest level, but at the moment he is doing very well."
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The road ahead for the Sea Robbers' new star
For Dansin, the path forward involves hard work and ignoring the headlines that currently celebrate him as the next big thing in the Premier Soccer League.
Ouaddou believes that if the player remains focused, his potential is limitless, but he reiterated that everyone has a role to play in this protection.
“He must just put in the work, focus on his career, be serious and humble, and I think things will go well.
As Orlando Pirates look to defend their league title this season, having a disciplined and talented midfield core will be vital.
While Dansin’s technical ability is clear, the focus now shifts to his mental fortitude.
With the backing of the technical team and a clear development plan, the Buccaneers hope to nurture one of the finest talents to emerge from their youth system in recent years without the pressure of premature stardom.
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