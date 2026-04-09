Abdeslam Ouaddou urges Orlando Pirates fans to rally behind struggling Yanela Mbuthuma since 'he is their son, and they have to support him'

“The fans have to understand that Mbuthuma is their son, and they have to support him so that he will help the team,” Abdeslam Ouaddou reminded the fans.

“He is doing a fantastic job, you see, he improved a lot in terms of the game, especially how he plays his football, the touches, and the mobility between the lines.

“But of course we need goals, they will come, and if our fans show him love and support, I’m 100 percent sure that things will come right, but I was really happy about the support of the fans [on Tuesday].”