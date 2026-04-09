Abdeslam Ouaddou urges Orlando Pirates fans to rally behind struggling Yanela Mbuthuma since 'he is their son, and they have to support him'
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Mbuthuma's Pirates record
Since joining Orlando Pirates from Richards Bay, Yanela Mbuthuma has been preferred on most occasions ahead of Evidence Makgopa.
The 24-year-old has seven goals and three assists in 25 outings for the Soweto giants across all competitions. In the Premier Soccer League, he has four goals and two assists in 17 assignments.
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The questions by fans
Pirates have scored 11 goals in the last two PSL fixtures; they beat TS Galaxy 6-0 before the FIFA international break.
The recent fixture was on Tuesday, where they managed a huge 5-0 victory over Golden Arrows at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
Interestingly, Mbuthuma did not score in any of those matches, something that has not gone down well with a section of the club's supporters.
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Mbuthuma is your son
“The fans have to understand that Mbuthuma is their son, and they have to support him so that he will help the team,” Abdeslam Ouaddou reminded the fans.
“He is doing a fantastic job, you see, he improved a lot in terms of the game, especially how he plays his football, the touches, and the mobility between the lines.
“But of course we need goals, they will come, and if our fans show him love and support, I’m 100 percent sure that things will come right, but I was really happy about the support of the fans [on Tuesday].”
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What the 5-0 win over Arrows meant
“It is important for teams that are ambitious and playing to be in the first position,” Ouaddou continued.
“I think this gives trust, confidence, and the goal difference will be very important at the end of the season. So, for my boys, I told them every game we have to play with a very strong fighting spirit until the last second of the last game.
“We want this mentality because we don’t want to have any regrets at the end of the season. So, for us, we have to challenge ourselves to go until the end of the season," he concluded.