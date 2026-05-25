Abdeslam Ouaddou, Sipho Chaine, and Bright Ndlovu win monthly Premier Soccer League awards

Orlando Pirates mentor Abdeslam Ouaddou has been crowned the Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month for May after steering the Buccaneers through a decisive closing stretch of the 2025/26 campaign.

Three vital victories and a single draw out of four matches, in the final phase of the season, proved enough to finally end a 14-year league title drought, as Mayfair celebrated a long-awaited return to the summit of South African football.

The Sea Robbers tactician has emerged as a revelation at the helm, breathing new life into a youthful squad that could have easily buckled under pressure, but instead rose with remarkable composure when it mattered most.

He extracted maximum output from his charges, turning tight fixtures into statement results and ensuring Pirates collected priceless points on their march to glory.