Abdeslam Ouaddou, Sipho Chaine, and Bright Ndlovu win monthly Premier Soccer League awards
Ouaddou scoops PSL Coach of the Month
Orlando Pirates mentor Abdeslam Ouaddou has been crowned the Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month for May after steering the Buccaneers through a decisive closing stretch of the 2025/26 campaign.
Three vital victories and a single draw out of four matches, in the final phase of the season, proved enough to finally end a 14-year league title drought, as Mayfair celebrated a long-awaited return to the summit of South African football.
The Sea Robbers tactician has emerged as a revelation at the helm, breathing new life into a youthful squad that could have easily buckled under pressure, but instead rose with remarkable composure when it mattered most.
He extracted maximum output from his charges, turning tight fixtures into statement results and ensuring Pirates collected priceless points on their march to glory.
Chaine breaking records
Meanwhile, Bucs shot-stopper Sipho Chaine was also named Player of the Month after a commanding run between the posts that underlined his growing reputation as one of the league’s most reliable last lines of defence.
In his last four encounters, the 29-year-old kept a flawless run of clean sheets, combining sharp reflexes with calm authority to frustrate opposition attacks and tilt the momentum in his side’s favour.
His consistency not only anchored the Buccaneers defensively but also saw him etch his name into the record books, finishing the campaign as the PSL’s leading goalkeeper with an impressive 21 clean sheets, a defining statement in a season of elite performances.
Ndlovu's stunning strike
Goal of the Month went to Sekhukhune United’s Bright Ndlovu, whose sensational effort from distance stole the spotlight.
His thunderbolt against Siwelele came in a dramatic clash where Babina Noko fought back from behind to secure a 2-2 draw in the dying minutes, with Ndlovu stepping up when it mattered most to salvage a crucial point.
His moment of brilliance served as the perfect exclamation mark to Sekhukhune's campaign.
- Backpage
What comes next?
All eyes will now turn to the PSL end-of-season awards to see whether the Buccaneers duo can add further accolades to a remarkable campaign that saw them dominate on the pitch.
In a surprising subplot, the Sea Robbers faithful are now more focused on whether Ouaddou will remain at the helm next season, amid growing speculation over his future after a transformative spell in charge.
With the FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon, attention also shifts to the City of Roses shot-stopper, whose consistent form throughout the 2025/26 season has kept him firmly in the conversation for a place in the final squad.
Despite recently being omitted by the Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, for reasons unrelated to his performances between the sticks, his form has remained undisputed, keeping him in contention as the big stage approaches.