Abdeslam Ouaddou's technical bench strengthened as Stellenbosch confirm departure of key official to Orlando Pirates

The Maroons' Chief Executive Officer, Rob Benadie, has expressed his disappointment to see the analyst leave the club; however, he has wished him well.

“It is, of course, disappointing to lose a person of Brendon’s calibre, but we respect his decision and wish him all the best,” Benadie said.

“He played a valuable role in helping shape the success of Stellenbosch FC in recent years and departs with the gratitude of all associated with the club.

“Supporters can, however, rest assured that the strength of this club has never relied on any single individual.

"We have built a robust sporting infrastructure with many talented staff members who remain fully committed. We look forward to a strong finish to the current season," he concluded.