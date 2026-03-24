Abdeslam Ouaddou's technical bench strengthened as Stellenbosch confirm departure of key official to Orlando Pirates
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Pirates beef up technical bench
Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates have gone to the market again and secured the services of an acclaimed football analyst and a recruitment guru.
Brendon Fourie is set to join Abdeslam Ouaddou's technical bench after his departure from Stellenbosch was confirmed.
- Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch confirm Fourie's departure
"Stellenbosch FC confirms the departure of Head of Recruitment and Analysis, Brendon Fourie," the club's statement read.
"Fourie, who joined the Club in December 2022, has brought his tenure to an end after informing the Club’s management of his desire to pursue a new challenge with local rivals Orlando Pirates FC."
- Brendon Fourie
Disappointing to lose Fourie
The Maroons' Chief Executive Officer, Rob Benadie, has expressed his disappointment to see the analyst leave the club; however, he has wished him well.
“It is, of course, disappointing to lose a person of Brendon’s calibre, but we respect his decision and wish him all the best,” Benadie said.
“He played a valuable role in helping shape the success of Stellenbosch FC in recent years and departs with the gratitude of all associated with the club.
“Supporters can, however, rest assured that the strength of this club has never relied on any single individual.
"We have built a robust sporting infrastructure with many talented staff members who remain fully committed. We look forward to a strong finish to the current season," he concluded.
- Backpage
Stellies' success with Fourie
Fourie established himself as a key member of Stellenbosch's technical bench over the years.
He was one of the longest-serving technical team members at the club and was part of the success of the Winelands outfit.
During his tenure with Stellenbosch, the club won the Carling Knockout Cup, and this was their first-ever trophy since their promotion in May 2019.
Fourie also played a crucial role when the club reached the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final last season, where they lost to Simba SC.
Their former head coach, Steve Barker, who also left after many years of working with Stellenbosch, is currently in charge of the Tanzanian heavyweights.
Apart from being the leading club’s analysts, Fourie also played crucial roles when it came to the recruitment of players.