Abdeslam Ouaddou opens up on Orlando Pirates' approach to Soweto Derby as Moroccan coach zooms in on Kaizer Chiefs' 'very good shape'
- Backpage
Chiefs and Pirates clash
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates face each other in this season's second Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Both teams are pushing to achieve their set targets in their respective Premier Soccer League campaigns.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has opened up on how they will approach Sunday's match.
- Backpagepix
Pirates' approach to Soweto Derby
“In sport and in this job [of being a coach] you need a lot of humility. Once you reach the target and stop working, that’s the beginning of the end,” Ouaddou said as per Sowetan Live.
"So, we approach this derby with a lot of humility, not thinking too much about the result of the previous derby.
“Sunday is another game, different context, different environment, Kaizer Chiefs have been in a very good shape over the last six games [where they won five and drew one], but we focus on ourselves and how we want to attack that game.”
- Backpage
Ouaddou's plea to fans
“We will need everybody; players who will start, the impact players from the bench and our fans as well," added Ouaddou.
"Our fans have been fantastic since the beginning of the season...they are our 12th man and we feel that when our fans are behind us, we fly.”
- Backpage
Pirates players' attitude discussed
“They didn’t change their attitude and now they’ve been brave and fantastic since the beginning of the season," Ouaddou said.
"You can see that our team never gives up from the beginning until the end.
“I think you’re going to see a well-organised team that is going to make a lot of runs and play with a lot of intensity in the derby.”