Abdeslam Ouaddou not 'worried' about Orlando Pirates' PSL title chase setback - 'Let’s go take it to be champion in the last game & we will do it'
Maintaining focus under pressure
Despite the disappointment of failing to secure maximum points on home soil, Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to defend his players after they were unable to break down a resilient Durban City defence. The result means the title race will go down to the wire, with Orlando Pirates needing nothing less than maximum points against Orbit College to end their long wait for league glory.
“Look, we had the game that we expected. We knew that Durban would not come here to chill; they need to secure the end position as well. I have nothing to say to my boys, they gave their best, they gave their best,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.
The Moroccan tactician insisted that the performance was there, even if the clinical edge in the final third was lacking during the crucial moments of the match.
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Suspense until the final whistle
Ouaddou appears to be embracing the drama of the South African top flight, suggesting that a final-day decider was always on the cards.
“We could’ve maybe scored some of the opportunities in the first half, second half as well. But today the ball didn’t want to go into the net; it’s football.
"We keep the suspense; we keep the suspense until the end. I said that beginning of the season, middle of the season that probably the title would be played until the end of the season, the last game.
"So, let’s go, let’s go to take it to be champion in the last game,” he added.
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Managing the weight of history
One of the biggest hurdles for the current Buccaneers squad is the weight of expectation. The Soweto giants have not tasted league success in 14 years, and Ouaddou acknowledged that the pressure of ending that drought can affect the decision-making of his relatively inexperienced squad.
However, he remains steadfast in his belief that they have the quality to overcome the final hurdle.
“You understand, we have a very young team, we have the I think the third youngest team in the PSL, and you know to play these events they know that 14 years Pirates didn’t win the title, so it’s normal it creates some stress in the head.
"It’s why you can see in the second half the choice was not the best. I think we have seen a good Pirates in the second half with the intensity that we’re waiting for, technical quality, the threat in the last third, unfortunately, we were not efficient,” the coach explained.
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Final push for the crown
He concluded his assessment with a clear message of intent for the fans and his rivals alike, promising that the team will not let this opportunity slip away.
“I’m not worried, to be honest. I can be disappointed that we didn’t win, and we wanted to offer this victory to our fans it didn’t happen. Let’s go and take it next week.
"I don’t have nothing to say to my boys, I just want to tell them to say go take this title in the last day, and we will do it,” Ouaddou said.