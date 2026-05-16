Abdeslam Ouaddou not 'worried' about Orlando Pirates' PSL title chase setback - 'Let’s go take it to be champion in the last game & we will do it'

Despite the disappointment of failing to secure maximum points on home soil, Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to defend his players after they were unable to break down a resilient Durban City defence. The result means the title race will go down to the wire, with Orlando Pirates needing nothing less than maximum points against Orbit College to end their long wait for league glory.

“Look, we had the game that we expected. We knew that Durban would not come here to chill; they need to secure the end position as well. I have nothing to say to my boys, they gave their best, they gave their best,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

The Moroccan tactician insisted that the performance was there, even if the clinical edge in the final third was lacking during the crucial moments of the match.







