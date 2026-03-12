Abdeslam Ouaddou makes title promise to Orlando Pirates fans after Richards Bay win: 'We are going to die on the pitch... until the last second'

The victory has sparked a wave of optimism amongst Pirates fans, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite the momentum.

The Moroccan tactician was quick to praise his side's resilience in what was a tactical battle against a stubborn Richards Bay outfit, and he has now set his sights on the ultimate domestic prize.

When asked about the burgeoning title race and the pressure of competing at the top, Ouaddou did not hold back in his assessment of the passion required to succeed in South Africa.

“Everyone is dreaming to be champions, and we are fighting with one team to be champions," he told SuperSport.

"It is a passion in the PSL and we are going to fight until the last minute. I can promise that we are going to die on the pitch and to believe until the last second.”

The Pirates boss clearly understands the weight of expectation on his shoulders as the club seeks to break the long-standing dominance of Sundowns.

With the race entering its most critical phase, Ouaddou’s "do-or-die" mentality suggests a squad that is fully prepared for the mental and physical demands of a championship run-in.