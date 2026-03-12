Abdeslam Ouaddou makes title promise to Orlando Pirates fans after Richards Bay win: 'We are going to die on the pitch... until the last second'
The match
Orlando Pirates picked up crucial points after beating Richards Bay 2-0 in a Wednesday Premier Soccer League encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
After coming so close on several occasions, Bucs finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Oswin Appollis scored with an assist from Kamogelo Sebelebele. The Buccaneers broke their opponent's hearts by scoring a late goal in the added time of the second half when Evidence Makgopa found the back of the net when he converted a spot kick.
The win helped Bucs close in on Mamelodi Sundowns, who had widened the gap by three points following their respective midweek clash against Orbit College. The leading sides are now tied on 47 points, but a slim goal difference keeps the Soweto giants at the top of the table.
However, Richards Bay dropped to the 10th position with 23 points from 20 games.
Ouaddou's emotional vow to the Ghost
The victory has sparked a wave of optimism amongst Pirates fans, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite the momentum.
The Moroccan tactician was quick to praise his side's resilience in what was a tactical battle against a stubborn Richards Bay outfit, and he has now set his sights on the ultimate domestic prize.
When asked about the burgeoning title race and the pressure of competing at the top, Ouaddou did not hold back in his assessment of the passion required to succeed in South Africa.
“Everyone is dreaming to be champions, and we are fighting with one team to be champions," he told SuperSport.
"It is a passion in the PSL and we are going to fight until the last minute. I can promise that we are going to die on the pitch and to believe until the last second.”
The Pirates boss clearly understands the weight of expectation on his shoulders as the club seeks to break the long-standing dominance of Sundowns.
With the race entering its most critical phase, Ouaddou’s "do-or-die" mentality suggests a squad that is fully prepared for the mental and physical demands of a championship run-in.
The road to the championship
Up next for the Buccaneers is a clash against Siwelele FC on Saturday, a fixture that Ouaddou views with immense respect.
"Difficult game again, difficult game, I can tell you that for me the most consistent teams that we faced this season it was Richards Bay and Siwelele so another tough game," the coach admitted as he looked ahead to the weekend's action.
Recognising the high standard of the Betway Premiership, Ouaddou concluded that there is no room for complacency if they want to remain at the top of the pile.
“We know that the PSL is a very strong league, very good teams, if you want to be champions you have to definitely go and win that game. But if you want to champion you need to go through that team to try to take points and win because it will be difficult.”
Fan reactions to Pirates 2 - 0 Richards Bay
Richards Bay were robbed, and you know it! - Dear
Mamelodi Sundowns benefited yesterday, and they had no shame; we also don’t have shame - Ndhambi
Ah, no, it'll take a lot (a miracle) for us to win the league. Helped by poor refereeing today - Bayanda Buthelezi
Benefiting against Richards Bay is so embarrassing to me; clearly not a penalty, we can't rely on referee mistakes like this. This needs to stop. I'm happy with the performance of Seema today - Bitterness
Sipho Chaine's experience really saved us when he delayed the game. Well done to the boys; we move on to the next one - Tumi
Those who feel robbed must go to the Orlando police station - Ntokii Sa