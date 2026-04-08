Abdeslam Ouaddou issues injury update on Sihle Nduli and Tapelo Xoki as Orlando Pirates' depth gets tested in key stage of the season, 'I cannot tell if maybe we have a chance to...'

“He [Nduli] is doing well; he’s in rehabilitation now. It’s very important to stay close with these kinds of players, not only him, Tapelo as well,” Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said as per FARPost.

“They are part of our senior players, they are very experienced, and they are both doing well. We are seeing that they are starting to return to the pitch and running. So they are on track.

“But I cannot tell if maybe we have a chance to see them before the end of the season, because you know that it has been very serious injuries for both of them," added the former Fulham defender.

"The most important thing is to make a good rehabilitation in order to come back stronger.”