Abdeslam Ouaddou issues injury update on Sihle Nduli and Tapelo Xoki as Orlando Pirates' depth gets tested in key stage of the season, 'I cannot tell if maybe we have a chance to...'
- Backpagepix
Ndluli's case
Sihle Nduli joined Orlando Pirates before the start of the current season from Stellenbosch FC.
But after a bright start to the season marked by regular starts and top performances, he was injured in early November 2025.
The central midfielder has been battling to get back to full fitness, and when he returns, Pirates will be hoping he gets back to his best form.
- Orlando Pirates
Xoki's long spell out
Tapelo Xoki last featured in a competitive match for Pirates in May 2025.
After pre-season in Spain, where he participated in some friendly games, he was included in matchday squads.
But a motor vehicle accident last August sent him to the sidelines, and he is still recovering from that fitness setback.
- Backpage
Ouaddou's update on Nduli and Xoki
“He [Nduli] is doing well; he’s in rehabilitation now. It’s very important to stay close with these kinds of players, not only him, Tapelo as well,” Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said as per FARPost.
“They are part of our senior players, they are very experienced, and they are both doing well. We are seeing that they are starting to return to the pitch and running. So they are on track.
“But I cannot tell if maybe we have a chance to see them before the end of the season, because you know that it has been very serious injuries for both of them," added the former Fulham defender.
"The most important thing is to make a good rehabilitation in order to come back stronger.”
- Backpage
Depth test for Pirates
The absence of Nduli and Xoki has not been felt much by the Buccaneers.
In the absence of central midfielder Nduli, Ouaddou has been relying on the likes of Makhehlene Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, and Masindi Nemtajela.
In central defence, there's Lebone Seema, Nkoninathi Sibisi, and Thabiso Sesane covering up for Xoki.
That is a test of Pirates' squad depth, and it comes at a crucial stage of the season when they are facing a stern challenge from Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League title race.