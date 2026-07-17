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Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Abdeslam Ouaddou identifies next trio of academy graduates at Orlando Pirates who can follow in the footsteps of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi

A. Ouaddou
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
R. Mofokeng
M. Nkota
M. Mbokazi

The Buccaneers have established themselves as one of the Premier Soccer League's leading clubs for youth development, consistently unearthing gems who transition seamlessly from the reserve team to the first team. Over the past two seasons, the Sea Robbers have reaped the rewards of that investment, with academy graduates playing a pivotal role in the Soweto giants' trophy-winning campaigns while attracting interest from clubs abroad.

  • The culture of excellence at Mayfair

    Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear that the club has no intention of slowing down its production of elite young talent.

    Speaking about the ethos within the Soweto giants, the coach highlighted how the promotion of academy products has become a core pillar of the club's identity, especially after the high-profile successes and subsequent overseas exports of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

    "I think it’s a process of the club. Pirates are well known for giving youngsters a chance, and we have many examples in Nkota, Mofokeng, and Mbokazi," Ouaddou told Michael Morton.

    "So, we would like to continue this culture and this legacy.

    "That’s why we are bringing some players with us to try to improve them and give them some game time because they need to play at a high level. It is what we want."


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  • Mpho Padime Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    The defensive rock and the creative spark

    Ouaddou singled out academy trio Christian Derbyshire, Mpho Padime, and Simphiwe Masilela, who have been training with the senior squad during Pirates' pre-season camp in Spain, praising the youngsters for their qualities and potential.

    "If I have to tell you who impressed me, it’s the three of them.

    "We have Chris [defender], whom I think has a bright future and many qualities," he explained.

    Turning his attention to the attacking third, he added, "We can take Padime as well.

    "He is a young player with a lot of quality in one-on-one situations.

    "He can dribble past everybody, but at the same time, we have to teach them when to carry the ball and beat their man and when they have to keep things simple in the heart of the game."


  • Simphiwe Masilela Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Mastering the engine room with Masilela

    Masilela’s role in the engine room requires a different level of maturity, something Ouaddou is keen to instill throughout the pre-season preparations in Europe.

    "And of course, Masilela is brave as well.

    "He has a good first touch, and he’s very powerful and can unbalance a lot of defenders," said Ouaddou.

    "But again, we have to teach him when to play simply and when to carry the ball because he is playing in an area where there’s a lot of play, and you need quick decision-making.

    "You need to scan and know what you are going to do with the ball before you receive it."

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  • What comes next for the Bucs trio?

    For the academy trio, the real test begins once the PSL campaign gets underway.

    The step up to senior football will demand quicker decision-making, greater tactical discipline, and the mental resilience to cope with the pressure of performing at the highest level.

    Pirates will be hoping to nurture their development carefully, with the long-term goal of turning promising prospects into established first-team players and valuable assets in the transfer market.