Abdeslam Ouaddou identifies next trio of academy graduates at Orlando Pirates who can follow in the footsteps of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear that the club has no intention of slowing down its production of elite young talent.

Speaking about the ethos within the Soweto giants, the coach highlighted how the promotion of academy products has become a core pillar of the club's identity, especially after the high-profile successes and subsequent overseas exports of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

"I think it’s a process of the club. Pirates are well known for giving youngsters a chance, and we have many examples in Nkota, Mofokeng, and Mbokazi," Ouaddou told Michael Morton.

"So, we would like to continue this culture and this legacy.

"That’s why we are bringing some players with us to try to improve them and give them some game time because they need to play at a high level. It is what we want."



