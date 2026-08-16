Abdeslam Ouaddou hits out at critics after Orlando Pirates convincing victory over Chippa United - 'People talk too much'
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Ouaddou silences doubters with dominant display
Orlando Pirates surged to the top of the Premier Soccer League standings on Sunday afternoon, delivering a ruthless performance to dispatch Chippa United 3-0 at Kings Park in Durban.
After a frustrating 1-1 draw against AmaZulu earlier in the week, the Buccaneers were under pressure to perform, and goals from Ghampani Lungu, Lebone Seema, and Daniel Msendami ensured the Soweto giants returned to winning ways in style.
However, the narrative heading into the match was dominated by Abdeslam Ouaddou’s recent conduct.
The head coach had drawn the ire of supporters and pundits alike for the blunt manner in which he addressed his senior players following their midweek stalemate.
Specifically, the performances of Sipho Chaine and Nkosinathi Sibisi were put under the microscope by the mentor, leading to questions about whether his public approach was damaging the harmony within the dressing room.
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The psychological edge of tough love
Speaking in his post-match interview, Ouaddou was quick to fire back at those who questioned his leadership.
He dismissed the outside noise, suggesting that outsiders do not understand the internal dynamics of the squad or the specific psychological triggers required to motivate professional athletes at this level.
“I think my boys gave me a great response,” Ouaddou said, as quoted on iDiski Times.
“You know, when a father or big brother is shouting in the dressing room, who else knows better than me my players, the psychology of my players."
The coach clearly felt that the shift in intensity from his players was a direct result of his stern words earlier in the week.
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Defending the dressing room hierarchy
Ouaddou elaborated on his coaching philosophy, comparing his role to that of a family figure who must sometimes be stern to ensure success. He insisted that his familiarity with his players gives him a unique insight that the general public lacks.
The Pirates coach was clearly frustrated by the suggestion that he should be more measured in his public assessments.
He argued that the modern football environment often demands a softer touch that doesn't always yield results.
In his view, the reaction from the likes of Lungu and Msendami proved that his demands were being met.
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A clear message to the media
The mentor concluded his remarks by directly addressing the criticism leveled against him regarding his media appearances.
He suggested that people are far too quick to judge his methods without seeing the final outcome.
“So, people talk too much to say the coach cannot talk like that in the media.
"I’m expecting an answer, and sometimes you need to be a little bit hard with your boys to have this kind of performance.”
With Pirates now sitting at the summit of the table, the focus shifts back to their tactical consistency as they look to maintain their lead over Kaizer Chiefs.
While Ouaddou’s abrasive style may continue to be a talking point, the results on the pitch are currently doing the talking for him.
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