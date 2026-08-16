Abdeslam Ouaddou hits out at critics after Orlando Pirates convincing victory over Chippa United - 'People talk too much'

Orlando Pirates surged to the top of the Premier Soccer League standings on Sunday afternoon, delivering a ruthless performance to dispatch Chippa United 3-0 at Kings Park in Durban.

After a frustrating 1-1 draw against AmaZulu earlier in the week, the Buccaneers were under pressure to perform, and goals from Ghampani Lungu, Lebone Seema, and Daniel Msendami ensured the Soweto giants returned to winning ways in style.

However, the narrative heading into the match was dominated by Abdeslam Ouaddou’s recent conduct.

The head coach had drawn the ire of supporters and pundits alike for the blunt manner in which he addressed his senior players following their midweek stalemate.

Specifically, the performances of Sipho Chaine and Nkosinathi Sibisi were put under the microscope by the mentor, leading to questions about whether his public approach was damaging the harmony within the dressing room.







