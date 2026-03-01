Abdeslam Ouaddou hits back at Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze for accusing Orlando Pirates players of faking injuries during Soweto Derby, 'We must respect each other'

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze complained that Pirates players employed some delaying tactics by faking injuries.

"First 15 minutes of second half, I believe that we were better in the game, pressing and trying to find solutions but as I congratulated Orlando Pirats for the three points, I have to as well congratulate them for the that they did in the first 15 minutes, falling down every time, every minute someone falling down, the keeper falling down, he fall down like five times but he didn't get subbed," said Kaze as per FarPost.

"I have to congratulate them as well for that, because it's experience, after that the game slipped out of our hands, the opponent deserved the points."