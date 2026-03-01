Abdeslam Ouaddou hits back at Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze for accusing Orlando Pirates players of faking injuries during Soweto Derby, 'We must respect each other'
What did Kaze say?
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze complained that Pirates players employed some delaying tactics by faking injuries.
"First 15 minutes of second half, I believe that we were better in the game, pressing and trying to find solutions but as I congratulated Orlando Pirats for the three points, I have to as well congratulate them for the that they did in the first 15 minutes, falling down every time, every minute someone falling down, the keeper falling down, he fall down like five times but he didn't get subbed," said Kaze as per FarPost.
"I have to congratulate them as well for that, because it's experience, after that the game slipped out of our hands, the opponent deserved the points."
Tense showdown in the post-match press conference
As expected for a clash of this calibre, emotions ran high. The loss was a bitter pill for Chiefs' Kaze, who acknowledged that his side underperformed but claimed that when they were finding their rhythm, the opponents didn’t respond with fair play.
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, however, responded calmly and confidently, highlighting how his players executed a masterclass on the day.
'We must respect each other'
The Buccaneers’ mentor responded directly to the remarks made by the Burundian coach, addressing the criticisms with calm authority.
“When somebody is injured, what can we do? And I don’t want to respond to that [Kaze’s comments]. I respect all the coaches in the PSL,” Ouaddou said as reported by TimesLive.
“Coaching is very hard, so we must respect each other, so I am not going to start arguing with my colleagues now. We played the game like we wanted to play it. We started like we wanted to start; the players respected the game plan.”
Ouaddou praise his team's efforts
Ouaddou went on to outline the clear facts, emphasising how the Sea Robbers dominated the game and deservedly earned their rewarding outcome.
“The quality of football we played today [Saturday] and the efficiency in the final third made the difference. I think we could have won, even maybe 4-0, if you look at data and statistics. We had the majority of ball possession, and we created most chances. Even the game was controlled by us; the strength defensively was spot on,” Ouaddou added.
“We can say we deserve this victory. Pirates were a better team today, and I can just wish the best for Chiefs; it’s the club that I like.”