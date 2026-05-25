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Abdeslam Ouaddou has yet to give a clear indication over his future with Orlando Pirates – ‘You need energy to lead this project’
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Treble success takes its toll
In just his first season in charge of Orlando Pirates, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has managed to achieve great success, claiming the treble, which consisted of an MTN8, Carling Knockout, and, more recently, the Betway Premiership title.
The 46-year-old, who joined Pirates at the start of the 2025/26 season following the departure of Jose Riveiro, has restored the club to the pinnacle of South African football.
Speaking to the media, the Pirates tactician was questioned on his future with the club, to which he responded that he first needs time to rest, reflect, and consult with management before making any decisions.
Speaking to journalists at a press conference following Pirates' Betway Premiership title triumph, the Moroccan mentor was candid about the emotional and psychological toll the job has taken on him.
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Energy over economics
“For now, I cannot answer your question," he responded when quizzed on his future.
"My only wish is to rest, to be with my family, who are here, and I thank them for supporting me in this job, and to think about the future,” Ouaddou said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
The manager was quick to dispel any rumours that his hesitation was linked to details regarding a new deal or financial demands at the Soweto giants, and everything to do with the demands of leading one of South Africa's most high-profile clubs.
“I repeat to you, it's not about the contract, it's not about money.
"It's about energy. You need energy to lead this project.
"There are a lot of expectations from the fans, and I speak now because I'm tired. It's been 10 months of working. I need energy, so I'm not able to talk to you about the future right now,” he explained.
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The ecosystem of Orlando Pirates
Ouaddou painted a vivid picture of what it means to be in charge of Orlando Pirates, stressing that the scale of the responsibility is not something to be taken lightly.
The pressure of maintaining success for millions of supporters appears to be the primary factor in his current period of soul-searching as he navigates the post-season period.
“To lead Orlando Pirates is not easy. It's an ecosystem of millions and millions of people.
"You need energy, you need power, you need motivation to do this job,” he said.
His comments highlight the immense scrutiny and high stakes that come with the managerial hotseat at one of the continent's most storied institutions.
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Consultation with management
While Ouaddou stopped short of giving any indication of whether he would remain at the Buccaneers beyond the current campaign, his words suggested that a decision was unlikely to come in haste.
He expressed a desire to be honest with himself and the club’s hierarchy before making a definitive call on whether he can go again next term.
“You cannot lie to people.
"This job is very difficult, and you need all this capacity, this psychological capacity, and the motivation to lead such a project.
"I have to sit and think, and speak with my management, who have been fantastic and supportive this season,” he said.
For now, the Pirates faithful face an anxious wait to see if their treble-winning hero will stay to defend his titles.