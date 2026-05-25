Abdeslam Ouaddou has yet to give a clear indication over his future with Orlando Pirates – ‘You need energy to lead this project’

In just his first season in charge of Orlando Pirates, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has managed to achieve great success, claiming the treble, which consisted of an MTN8, Carling Knockout, and, more recently, the Betway Premiership title.

The 46-year-old, who joined Pirates at the start of the 2025/26 season following the departure of Jose Riveiro, has restored the club to the pinnacle of South African football.

Speaking to the media, the Pirates tactician was questioned on his future with the club, to which he responded that he first needs time to rest, reflect, and consult with management before making any decisions.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference following Pirates' Betway Premiership title triumph, the Moroccan mentor was candid about the emotional and psychological toll the job has taken on him.