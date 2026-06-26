Abdeslam Ouaddou has reportedly decided to stay at Orlando Pirates - 'He believes he can challenge for the CAF Champions League title'
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Success takes its toll
Abdeslam Ouaddou's debut season at Orlando Pirates would be difficult to improve upon.
The Moroccan arrived with much to prove and left no doubt about his credentials, securing a first PSL title in 14 years for the club and two domestic cup trophies.
But in the aftermath of securing the league titlethe coach expressed doubts over whether he had the energy to go again for the 2026/27 season.
“For now, I cannot answer your question," he responded when quizzed on his future with the club.
"My only wish is to rest, to be with my family, who are here, and I thank them for supporting me in this job, and to think about the future,” Ouaddou said.
“I repeat to you, it's not about the contract, it's not about money. It's about energy. You need energy to lead this project.
"There are a lot of expectations from the fans, and I speak now because I'm tired. It's been 10 months of working. I need energy, so I'm not able to talk to you about the future right now.
“To lead Orlando Pirates is not easy. It's an ecosystem of millions and millions of people.
"You need energy, you need power, you need motivation to do this job.
“You cannot lie to people. This job is very difficult, and you need all this capacity, this psychological capacity, and the motivation to lead such a project.
"I have to sit and think, and speak with my management, who have been fantastic and supportive this season,” he concluded.
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Chasing the continental dream
Now, according to sources close to the situation, Ouaddou has decided to return and continue the project he started at the Buccaneers.
"The coach decided to stay," the source told Soccer Laduma.
"He believes that with the team having qualified for the CAF Champions League, he can challenge for the title."
The CAF Champions League remains the ultimate prize in African club football, and it appears to be the primary motivator for Ouaddou.
Last season was about ending a 14-year wait for the league championship and proving that Pirates could finally dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns.
With that mission accomplished, the Moroccan's focus has shifted toward the biggest stage on the continent.
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Strong hierarchy backing
Success on the pitch has been mirrored by stability off it, with the coach reportedly enjoying a fantastic relationship with the club's top brass.
In the volatile world of football, winning trophies can sometimes lead to increased friction, but at Mayfair, the opposite seems true.
Relations between the coach and the executive have reportedly never been better.
"He's got the support of the management," the source revealed.
"Relations further improved after his success. It's his choice to come back. And he's got a contract to honour," the source concluded.
This level of internal harmony is vital for a club entering a demanding season where they will be fighting on multiple fronts, including the high-pressure environment of the Champions League.
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Ouaddou's heartfelt message
At the beginning of June Ouaddou posted a heartfelt message to Instagram to the club's support staff and fans in which he had stopped short of confirming his commitment to the club for next season.
It did, however, make it clear that he would relish the opportunity to both defend his domestic "treasures" and attempt to follow in Mamelodi Sundowns footsteps on the continent and secure a second star for Pirates.
The coach posted a series of triumphant images of his time with Pirates last season, along with the following message:
To my incredible and dedicated Staff,
I am writing these few words from the bottom of my heart to send you my most sincere congratulations and my deepest thanks. Thank you for your hard work, your invaluable expertise, your constant dedication, your sacrifices, and above all, for your boundless love for football and for our club, the Orlando Pirates.
As evidenced by the wonderful memory of our victorious crew in those photos, we have accomplished a monumental amount of work this season. Together, we have put an end to a 14-year drought. Like true pirates, we have sailed every sea and ocean, braving the storms, to finally bring the treasure home!
This season, we managed to make our wonderful (and oh so demanding) fans deeply happy. I wholeheartedly hope that we continue to bring this immense joy into their daily lives next season.
But for now, I ask you to rest well and enjoy your families to the fullest. I expressly need it myself! Disconnect and recharge your batteries, because I will need you again to carry out a special mission when we return: to go and recover another massive Treasure at the CAF, without letting anyone steal the one already sitting in our cave!
Have a great rest, Everyone, and come back in shape for a great new adventure. I embrace you, I love you all.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
This social media post and the insider's belief that Ouaddou is staying will hopefully allay the fears of supporters who thought their treble winning hero might be a "one and done" coach.