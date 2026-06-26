Abdeslam Ouaddou has reportedly decided to stay at Orlando Pirates - 'He believes he can challenge for the CAF Champions League title'

Abdeslam Ouaddou's debut season at Orlando Pirates would be difficult to improve upon.

The Moroccan arrived with much to prove and left no doubt about his credentials, securing a first PSL title in 14 years for the club and two domestic cup trophies.

But in the aftermath of securing the league titlethe coach expressed doubts over whether he had the energy to go again for the 2026/27 season.

“For now, I cannot answer your question," he responded when quizzed on his future with the club.

"My only wish is to rest, to be with my family, who are here, and I thank them for supporting me in this job, and to think about the future,” Ouaddou said.

“I repeat to you, it's not about the contract, it's not about money. It's about energy. You need energy to lead this project.

"There are a lot of expectations from the fans, and I speak now because I'm tired. It's been 10 months of working. I need energy, so I'm not able to talk to you about the future right now.

“To lead Orlando Pirates is not easy. It's an ecosystem of millions and millions of people.

"You need energy, you need power, you need motivation to do this job.

“You cannot lie to people. This job is very difficult, and you need all this capacity, this psychological capacity, and the motivation to lead such a project.

"I have to sit and think, and speak with my management, who have been fantastic and supportive this season,” he concluded.