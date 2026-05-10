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Abdeslam Ouaddou gives Orlando Pirates record-breaker Sipho Chaine his flowers - 'One of the best goalkeepers in Africa'
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Historic milestone for Buccaneers number one
Orlando Pirates produced a clinical performance on Saturday to secure a 3-0 victory over Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, but the headlines belonged to goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.
By keeping the hosts at bay, Chaine recorded his 19th clean sheet of the Betway Premiership campaign, moving past the previous milestone of 18 held by Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams.
The achievement also saw him eclipse a long-standing club record previously held by the legendary Moeneeb Josephs.
It has been a remarkable year for the Bafana Bafana international, who has conceded just 12 goals in 28 league appearances throughout a campaign that has seen the Buccaneers push for domestic glory.
Ouaddou hails continental quality
Speaking after the match, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to highlight Chaine's importance to the squad, ranking him among the elite keepers on the continent.
"I’m very proud of him," Ouaddou told the media.
"Very proud of him. Sipho is one of the best goalkeepers in Africa, not only in the country with [Ronwen] Williams, with the goalkeeper of Kaizer Chiefs [Brandon] Peterson."
The coach further emphasised that Chaine’s contribution extends far beyond his shot-stopping abilities.
"Really, they are great, great goalkeepers. For us he helps a lot our team. You can see that he has a lot of experience. He talks to his teammates. I think he’s one of our captains on the pitch.
"You know, it’s very important for a coach to have somebody that you can rely on in the defence. And I give him credit," the Pirates boss added.
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A collective defensive effort
While Chaine took the individual plaudits, Ouaddou was keen to mention that the defensive solidity is a result of a cohesive tactical setup.
The coach noted that the team has balanced their defensive prowess with a lethal attack, reminding critics that they have also found the net over 50 times during the current league run.
"But I give credit as well to all the team, you know, because our team, everybody is working to keep this clean sheet," he pointed out.
"You know, when you see this team from the stands how they are able to work as a unit, to defend as a unit, very compact it’s not easy to score goals.
"Like I said, if you want to win the title you need definitely a strong defence but of course a good attacking animation because we don’t speak about that.
"We’re a team that’s scored a lot, a lot of goals we’re speaking about our strength but we scored I think more than 50 goals as well," Ouaddou concluded.
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How did fans react?
Fans took toGOAL's Facebook page to express their views on the milestone.
How many saves? His backline must be praised not him - Sibu Nyembe
And he will forever be in the record books coz next 2 matches he will keep clean sheets, meaning no one will get that record - Dee Crocodile
So we are sure about goalkeeper of the season, player of the season, young player of the season as well as players' player of the season at Orlando Pirates - Lapo Ncube
They said we will be exposed after Mbokazi left - Siyabonga Mtasiya Kent
I guess we can all agree that he’s not a good goalkeeper; it’s just that he has a strong defense in front of him - Reabetswe Makitla
This is the same thing like a top goal scorer with 25 goals of with which 23 of them are penalties - Cyah Cyahh