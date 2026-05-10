Abdeslam Ouaddou gives Orlando Pirates record-breaker Sipho Chaine his flowers - 'One of the best goalkeepers in Africa'

Orlando Pirates produced a clinical performance on Saturday to secure a 3-0 victory over Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, but the headlines belonged to goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

By keeping the hosts at bay, Chaine recorded his 19th clean sheet of the Betway Premiership campaign, moving past the previous milestone of 18 held by Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams.

The achievement also saw him eclipse a long-standing club record previously held by the legendary Moeneeb Josephs.

It has been a remarkable year for the Bafana Bafana international, who has conceded just 12 goals in 28 league appearances throughout a campaign that has seen the Buccaneers push for domestic glory.







